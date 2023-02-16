PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Airport just had its best January ever.
There were a record 173,911 passengers who traveled through the airport last month, which was up 16.1% more than in January 2022, according to Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish.
The January passenger count was slightly less than the 175,555 airport passengers in December. Passenger numbers exceeded 1.8 million in 2022, and the operating margin was up 24%.
Parish, at Thursday's monthly Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting, said the January numbers were a good start to the new year.
The board is having a public workshop for anyone interested in airport authority operations, planning and updates from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at the board room, 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313.
He said the airport campus is still being repaired after Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28. The staff is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and insurance companies to work out damage claims, he said.
Mascot to make big debut at air show?
Parish asked his staff if they could debut the airport's new mascot Curtiss the Hawk at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda.
Staff thought it was a great idea until Parish suggested maybe Curtiss could parachute into the venue before thousands of visitors.
Parish had suggested, almost as a joke, that the airport get a mascot after seeing other small airports have ones that bring awareness to aviation, as well as fun to passengers and visitors at the airport.
Marketing director Kaley Miller took it seriously. She did research, surveyed the community and, at the last airport authority meeting, members selected one of the four most popular mascot concepts.
Miller, however, quickly learned that Curtiss the Hawk seemed a little too serious for Punta Gorda. So her team worked for the past month on modifying him.
"We made the smiling hawk's eyes brighter and more round," Miller told airport authority members. "The best estimate we have received is it will take about 22 weeks to develop the mascot costume."
Parish said details are still being worked out on branding for the mascot and how it will be used for promotional items at the airport. He said he hadn't jumped from an airplane in 25 years, so it wouldn't be him inside the mascot costume.
In other business:
• Members received an invitation from Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch to attend the March 15 groundbreaking of the new 45-foot Beirut Memorial Peacekeeper Tower at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. Deutsch said Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the event.
• The board learned there are still some assets that need to be cleared from the nearby defunct speedway, which is on airport property.
• The board approved replacement of a 45-year-old forklift and another one not to exceed $70,000.
• Members learned the terminal seating replacement includes more charging stations and cup holders. The cup holders help stop passengers from leaving cups on the ground and spilling on the carpet.
• The Commemorative Air Force is doing an Air Power History Tour from March 1-5 at the Punta Gorda Airport Air Center, 27450 Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. It features World War II aircraft, including the B-29 Superfortress FiFi, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, P-51 Gunfighter and several more. The cost is $20 for the ramp pass, and special flights are available to book.
