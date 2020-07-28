The Punta Gorda Airport will receive $471,305 from the Airport Improvement Program airport grant program, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday.
Each year, U.S. airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on their passenger volume.
The Trump Administration announced Monday that it will give over $273 million in grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau and Puerto Rico.
This year, over $242 million will come from the Airport Improvement Program and $31 million will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Punta Gorda Airport, whose sole carrier is Allegiant Air, will use its funding to rehabilitate its runway and its runway lighting.
The Venice Municipal Airport received $200,000 which will be used to extend its runway and the Arcadia Municipal Airport received $1,200,000, which it will use to construct a taxiway.
