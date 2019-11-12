PUNTA GORDA — On Nov. 9, the Punta Gorda Boat Club celebrated their 2019 Commodore, Ruby Ryan, at their annual Commodore’s Ball. The event celebrates the current commodore and also recognizes the boat club’s past commodores.
SUN PHOTOS BY SUE PAQUIN
PUNTA GORDA — On Nov. 9, the Punta Gorda Boat Club celebrated their 2019 Commodore, Ruby Ryan, at their annual Commodore’s Ball. The event celebrates the current commodore and also recognizes the boat club’s past commodores.
SUN PHOTOS BY SUE PAQUIN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.