Seventy years ago, Armistice negotiations began to halt the Korean War; J.D. Salinger's "Catcher in the Rye" was published; actors Anjelica Huston, Lucie Arnaz and Lynda Carter ("Wonder Woman") were born, along with sports greats Dan Driessen (American baseball player and coach) and Jesse Ventura (wrestler turned actor and politician).
Harry S. Truman was president, and the nation in post-World War II was entering its "Happy Days" era of peaceful times.
July 1951 was also the time John Rose, the president and sole employee of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, began to form the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
To commemorate its seven decades of existence, the club's membership and volunteers have begun planning for their anniversary gala slated for Oct. 23.
Membership director Beverly Hendrickson said a catered dinner by Leroy's Barbecue will be provided, along with prizes to be won, goodie bags for all, and music and dancing.
To attend the gala, one must be a member, but Hendrickson said there are membership slots available, as the club has a capacity of 400. However, the dinner will accommodate only 120, so those wanting to join and attend need to make reservations soon.
Ron Molway, who serves as the club's publicity director, Hendrickson, plus Penny Stiffler and Chris Gwynn, who have compiled the club's history along with Ron Norvelle discussed what the club and Punta Gorda were like 70 years ago. They relied on Punta Gorda Herald clippings and other historic mementos.
Club members provided the following history:
From humble beginnings
After Punta Gorda suffered a major fire loss — the five-story Charlotte Harbor Hotel — the City Council was looking for a way to renew the city's image and viability as a tourist destination.
One of the ways investigated was to host one of the "Grapefruit Circuit" powerboat regattas which were popular in that era, said Molway.
Enter John Rose in 1950. He enlisted a committee to investigate ways of attracting a regatta. But when he contacted the American Power Boat Association, governing body for the Grapefruit Circuit, he was told it would not sanction a regatta in a city without a boat club.
So he organized a meeting of local boaters, offered a set of bylaws, and he started a membership drive. By July 1951, 56 boaters paid their $7.50 dues, approved the bylaws, and elected Rose as the club's first commodore.
Hence began the Punta Gorda Boat Club, a product of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
Rustic boating
The regattas were viewed along Punta Gorda's waterfront, Stiffler said.
"There were only 7,000 people in the county, but 10,000 lined the shores," she added.
A news story revealed more than 100 competitors participated in that first regatta which attracted thousands of spectators from all over the region.
For the next few years the regatta continued to gain in popularity, and in 1954 the owner of Peace River Island 33, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Douglas granted use of the island for the club to use.
According to a local waterway chart, the island is situated west of Peace River Shores, north of Deep Creek and Harbour Oaks. To its north are Liverpool, Cow Island and above that, the Nav-A-Gator Marina to the west and Peace River State Forest to the east.
Club members transported chairs, tables and other materials to the island where they held their meetings, Molway said.
"But they needed facilities" he said.
By "facility," he meant an outhouse, and one of the funniest anecdotes the club shared was when member George Larkin transported an outhouse to the island on his small boat,
Molway said that Larkin had to navigate by looking through an opening in the structure.
As many as 75 people would attend meetings, dinners, and holiday events on the island, but it soon became apparent a regular clubhouse would have to be found.
Larkin was the editor and publisher of the Punta Gorda Herald newspaper. When club members discovered a piece of city property on West Retta Esplanade at the end of Berry Street around 1959, Larkin and his committee met with City Council members to see if a lease could be arranged.
Fast forward: The city agreed, a building was erected, and in October 1962 the first meeting took place in a building on the club's present site.
Through storms and time, the original building needed renovations. So during the pandemic, the Punta Gorda Boat Club building had an extreme interior and exterior makeover, with the help of its members who volunteered their time and labor to give the club a brand new look.
The club, which has nearly 300 members, is a vital part of the community. Beside donating volunteers who contribute to the community, the club has allowed others to use its facilities, such as a local woodcarvers club, the Punta Gorda Sailing Club, ham radio operators' association, and more.
The club does more than run cruises; it holds monthly dinner meetings, hosts weekly Mah Jongg, line dancing, theme parties, formal balls, cocktail parties, picnics and barbecues and in the past has even put on musical productions, such as "Oklahoma" and "The Sound of Music."
The club's service has included participation in Adopt-A-Shore and Adopt-A-Road, the Ronald McDonald House Can Tab Collection; donations to the Peace River Wildlife Center and Crossroads Academy; it's provided food cards at Christmas to needy families; contributed to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, and it has run a S.T.A.R. (Special Training and Rehabilitation) cruise.
Sailors, powerboaters and kayakers all are a part of the membership. The only requirement in order to join, is that you have a boat, said Hendrickson.
Membership is $250 per person; dues are $100 per year.
One doesn't have to engage in a volunteer activity, but it is encouraged.
After all, the club's charter reads that it "dedicates us to community service and we strive to fulfill that commitment through contributions to safe and pleasurable boating, support of charitable organizations and preserving the environment."
For more information, visit www.pgboatclub.org, or call 941-639-3828.
