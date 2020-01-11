PUNTA GORDA — What’s more American than cars and food trucks?
Roughly 100 cars and their drivers showed up — ranging from classics to brand-spankin’ new—at the second annual Southwest Florida Food Fest & Auto Show on Saturday. The show was hosted by the Local Ladies Social Network at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events near Punta Gorda Airport.
A portion of registration proceeds, $5 for each entrant, went to the Salute to the Brave Hero Project. The project builds and upgrades cars for members of the military and for first-responders.
Dozens of food-truck owners produced the mouth-watering smells of barbecue and tacos, each hoping to win the coveted People’s Choice Award.
Cars and trucks were judged separately based on best custom, stock, import, domestic, classic and overall. Trucks also had a class option of best lowrider.
Motorcycles were judged by best cruiser, trike, custom and overall. Seventeen trophies were awarded at the end of the event.
