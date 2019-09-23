PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Saturday evening named Business of the Year winners.

Small Business of the Year: WhitCo Insurance Agency

Medium Business of the Year: Boyette and Miller Construction Inc.

Large Business of the Year: Carmelo’s Restaurant

Non-Profit of the Year: C.A.R.E. (Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies)

Newcomer of the Year: Profiles Boutique

Pinnacle Business of the Year: Gettel of Charlotte County

Nanette Leonard won Diplomat of the Year. Donna Archibald won Volunteer of the Year, and posthumously Don Royston received the President’s Award for his lifetime of service to our community.

Lee Royston, Don’s wife, received the award on his behalf.

