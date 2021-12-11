Bands, floats, dancers, politicians, businesses and even conquistadors all came together to march under sunny skies in Punta Gorda's 43rd annual Christmas parade Saturday.
Onlookers lined Taylor Street and waited as parade participants assembled at the Performing Arts Center and made their way downtown, winding up at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Local bands, including the Charlotte High School Silver King Band and Port Charlotte High School's Band of Gold, played familiar Christmas songs. The area's middle schools, Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School and Charlotte Technical College were also represented in the parade either with floats, bands and/or marchers.
Beside the music, candy and bracelets thrown from various floats and beads from the conquistadors seemed to be the crowd's favorite.
"It's all awesome," said Punta Gorda resident Jay Ball, who sat next to her husband Ron. "The bands are wonderful; it's a perfect day to be out in Punta Gorda. And not only that, I got candy," she exclaimed.
She wasn't the only one happy to get candy. Children scooped up mini candy bars tossed from the floats, and as he was about to have his photo taken, Logan Faulkner's mom made sure he didn't have chocolate on his face.
Logan posed with friend Zane Ackerman. Beside the candy, they said they enjoyed getting bracelets thrown from one of the floats.
Charlee and Rylie Parr came with their parents and little brother T.J. Rylie said she liked watching "Santa and the kids, the beads, all of it."
In addition to the music, local dance companies entertained the crowd. There were "oohs" and "ahhs" as young girls from Florida Dance Workshop demonstrated their cartwheel skills.
For one young girl — Briella Weatherholt, the parade was personal. A Brownie, Briella rode on the Girl Scout float and is in Troop 1611. She said she was "proud to be in scouting and sharing the Girl Scout law."
Her younger sister Mia came to the parade with their mother Kelsie Weatherholt.
Garnering a lot of attention were theme characters such as the Grinch, Charlie the Gator (who is The Daily Sun's mascot), snowmen and stuffed animals, including dogs.
Dogs were prominent in and around the Animal Welfare League's float. "Amber Light," a tan dog, and two other canines were walked behind the float. One of the handlers said they are up for adoption. Along the parade route, when the parade paused, the dogs were given water to make sure they weren't getting dehydrated.
Other nonprofits had floats and/or marchers in the parade, including Valerie's House, which offers activities and meetings for children who have lost a family member.
Bob Simmons, Punta Gorda, had a ringside seat on Taylor, right off U.S. 41. "This is wonderful," he said, adding that he was looking forward to the parade's highlight — Santa Claus."
The arrival of Santa, however, was nearly missed by some. He came in a convertible courtesy of Punta Gorda Isles, and as parade watchers craned their necks looking for a float with reindeer and a sleigh, they nearly missed the star of the parade until they heard a familiar, "ho, ho, ho" as the car drove by.
Afterwards, a large group of Faulkner and Ackerman's friends posed under a tree, with trinkets and treats that they would take home with memories of the day.
