PUNTA GORDA — After a lengthy discussion, the Punta Gorda City Council reached a consensus that no buildings in the downtown district should be more than 80 feet tall.
It's a decision that would impact Fishermen's Village recent proposal for a 100-foot hotel.
On Wednesday, the City Council debated height requirements for new construction, developer contributions and parking spaces.
The city must report land-use code changes to the state by the end of the year. If the state rejects the plan, the council must revise and resubmit it. City planning staff asked the council for direction on any revisions before new policies are created and the council takes a final vote.
During public comment, several residents spoke against the decision to allow buildings more than 50 feet high in the downtown district, near Fishermen's Village. Residents said they attended the recent six-hour Planning Commission meeting where the commission recommended Fishermen's Village's 100-foot hotel proposal and forwarded it to the City Council for an upcoming final vote.
The 200-room hotel proposal includes retail shops along with parking, 130 units of workforce housing for Fishermen’s Village employees, and a 102-unit condo building with two floors and parking. There were 1,500 parking spaces proposed throughout the entire development.
Patti Allen, executive vice president of Fishermen's Village, didn't speak at the meeting, but took notes during public comment and listened as the council discussed building height revisions.
One woman who lives near the proposed development said a 100-foot building will "take away about half of the view of Charlotte Harbor." She asked the council how they were going to compensate residents for taking away their view of the harbor or their quality of life.
She said the 100-foot building will cast a 300-foot long shadow, and she plans on presenting a detailed "sun calculation" to the council.
Judy Richard, a 12-year resident who lives off of West Marion Avenue, said she enjoys a pleasant relationship with the management of Fishermen's Village. However, she's concerned about losing the view of the "morning sunrise and relaxed community atmosphere."
"It's about the compatibility of Punta Gorda's charm," she said. "This project is not one of them. It needs to go back to the drafting table."
Frank Conti, of the Punta Gorda Historical Society, said there needs to be a balance between businesses/developers and the taxpayers. He said homeowners pay 90% of the taxes in Punta Gorda, leaving the business community to pay 10%.
He suggested the council have a fixed-height requirement and work with developers if they want a higher height waiver. He said those considerations should be done only if it benefits the taxpayers.
The City Council decided any developer who wants to build higher than 50 feet must include parking provisions of more than one space per unit. The city will determine the formula for payment based on the density of the project. The developer wouldn't have to propose workforce housing or open space requirements as part of a mitigation requirement; they must only address parking needs.
City Council member Mark Kuharski repeatedly asked the board to consider boat parking as an option for a developer to add in exchange for a height waiver.
"Sixty percent of our residents own a boat, yet there's hardly any place to go," he said. "If we are really going to promote ourselves as a boating community, then developer mitigation should include marinas and public dockage. How else can we encourage developers to build slips or a marina?"
In the end, the council agreed to cap all height requests at 80 feet, except for the hospital overlay district, which is a maximum of 100 feet.
