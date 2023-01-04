CRA meeting

Punta Gorda residents speak out Wednesday to Punta Gorda City Council members against having 100-foot buildings constructed in their downtown neighborhood. 

PUNTA GORDA — After a lengthy discussion, the Punta Gorda City Council reached a consensus that no buildings in the downtown district should be more than 80 feet tall.

It's a decision that would impact Fishermen's Village recent proposal for a 100-foot hotel.


