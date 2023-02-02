F.M. Don's Chef Keith Meyer and his wife Stacey received recognition from the Punta Gorda City Council and Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County recently at the Military Heritage Museum. Keith has been cooking for homebound residents who use Meals on Wheels. Also pictured are Meals on Wheels president Teresa Deguin and board members Debbie Amaral-Chow, Amber Weaver and Darcy Massolio-Woods.
PUNTA GORDA — Despite damage to his Punta Gorda restaurant, Chef Keith Meyer knew some residents who wouldn't eat if Meals on Wheels didn't quickly recover from Hurricane Ian.
Shortly after the Sept. 28 hurricane, Meyer learned high winds ripped off the roof and water poured into the kitchen of Charlotte County Meals on Wheels. For decades, the nonprofit has provided meals for $5 for about 150 residents, five days a week.
Wanting to help Meals on Wheels, Meyer, 52, who owns F.M. Don's, 201 W. Marion Ave., replaced the drywall in his restaurant, bought some carpets and got back to work.
Coordinating with Meals on Wheels, which replaced the roof and is now working on the kitchen, Meyer now begins his days at 5 a.m. cooking meals for homebound residents. He makes 100 to 150 meals for clients three days a week. A crew of Meals on Wheels helpers wrap and pack meals for the volunteer drivers to distribute countywide.
Meyer also spends time the night before preparing ingredients for the entrees, which Meals on Wheels President Teresa Desguin said are a hit among the clients. He serves fresh vegetables, meats, chicken or fish and other goodies.
"They (clients) aren't going to want him to stop cooking for them," she said. "Everybody loves it."
To recognize his dedication, the Punta Gorda City Council recently presented Meyer and his wife, Stacey, with a plaque and bouquet.
"I have been cooking for 25 years, so making 150 meals is pretty natural for me," Meyer said. "It will get more challenging to make them at the height of the season, but I'm willing to do it. I'm grateful. Our restaurant held up pretty well during the storm. This is a way for me to give back to the community while Meals on Wheels rebuilds its kitchen."
Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County recently received a grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation to rebuild the kitchen.
Meyer and his team is sponsoring a Mardi Gras on Marion shrimp and crawfish boil fundraiser at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at F.M. Don's to help with the funding shortfall of the Meals on Wheels kitchen restoration. Tickets are $40.
"These funds will greatly help support our Hurricane Ian recovery efforts," Desguin said.
To help with the operation of Meals on Wheels, volunteers are sponsoring Take a Swing Against Hunger 3.0 golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Deep Creek Golf & Country Club.
