F.M. Don's Chef Keith Meyer and his wife Stacey received recognition from the Punta Gorda City Council and Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County recently at the Military Heritage Museum. Keith has been cooking for homebound residents who use Meals on Wheels. Also pictured are Meals on Wheels president Teresa Deguin and board members Debbie Amaral-Chow, Amber Weaver and Darcy Massolio-Woods.

PUNTA GORDA — Despite damage to his Punta Gorda restaurant, Chef Keith Meyer knew some residents who wouldn't eat if Meals on Wheels didn't quickly recover from Hurricane Ian.

Shortly after the Sept. 28 hurricane, Meyer learned high winds ripped off the roof and water poured into the kitchen of Charlotte County Meals on Wheels. For decades, the nonprofit has provided meals for $5 for about 150 residents, five days a week. 


