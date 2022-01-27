PUNTA GORDA - The City Marketplace lot in Punta Gorda has not been sold, despite social media rumors.
"It is my understanding that the party that had an option to purchase the property let the option expire," Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun.
The City Marketplace site, at the corner of northbound U.S. 41 and Marion Avenue, has sat vacant since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
The massive storm destroyed a grocery store and other buildings on the 5.42-acre lot.
While the property has been for sale since, the city and other groups have held festivals and events there.
Smuggler's Enterprises Inc. this week announced on social media that its annual boat show, set for March, had been canceled because the site where it is held each year — City Marketplace — had been sold.
"The boat show will not take place in March," Smuggler's Vice President Kelly J. Evans said in an email to The Daily Sun. "There will not be any events after this weekend."
The posting led to speculation that the property was finally off the market.
The Daily Sun's follow-up email asking whether Smuggler's would reconsider since the property wasn't sold wasn't immediately answered.
The commercial brokerage group for the property is SVN Commercial Partners, based in Boca Raton. On its website, the property, as of Jan. 20, was still available for sale "subject to offer."
No price is listed.
A call to one of the firm's brokers, Adam Klein, confirmed SVN Commercial did have the listing, but that the company's West Coast office is handling it.
Calls to SVN Lotus Commercial Real Estate Advisors on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte were not returned on Thursday.
SVN Commercial Partners' website describes the property as being for sale "subject to offer," and provides several development options:
"The City Center zoning allows for mixed uses such as retail, hotels, amphitheaters, restaurants, indoor amusement ranging from a movie theater to aquariums, professional & medical offices, apartments &/or offices above retail."
The options include homes and affordable apartments; increased building heights but lower ones along Marion Avenue; a town square, promenade, performing arts center, and other variables depending on which option the developer follows in the city's master plan.
