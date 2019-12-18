PUNTA GORDA — Four years ago, Punta Gorda Police Officer Joe Angelini met Lucas Terry.
Lucas had a different first and last name back then. He was in one of 10 foster families he'd lived in that year. He was getting in trouble at school and having issues.
Touched by Lucas' story, Angelini became his mentor. He would bring Lucas McDonald's at lunch, and become a constant friend and figure to look up to in his life.
"At first I felt scared (of Angelini)," Lucas, who is now 9, said. "Then I started to like him."
Angelini then wanted to do something special for Lucas. He threw him, and other foster families, a Christmas Party, and has held it annually ever since.
Over 156 foster children and families registered for the event.
Hosted in partnership with the Children's Network, which handles adoptions and foster families in the area, Angelini's fourth Christmas Party was held Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda.
"It's a time for families to bond and they have something for Christmas," said Jen O'Bryan, the regional executive director of Camelot Community Care, which is subcontracted by Children's Network to manage adoption cases in Charlotte County.
These events also help foster families meet other families, helping them make friends and build a support network, said Children's Network supervisor Jolene Smith-O'Connor.
Since the first Christmas party, Lucas was adopted with his two biological siblings by Paula and James Terry in November. The Terrys fostered the group for almost three years before adopting them.
James Terry said Angelini has been a positive influence on Lucas.
At the end of the event, families got a certificate for one turkey from Publix for their holiday dinners.
Members of the community, along with the church, donated presents that each kid received when they visited Santa Claus.
Community groups such as the Elk's Club, Laishley Crab House, Chaney Brothers, and the Police and Fire Departments provided food for the event, Angelini said.
"I could never do this without the help of other people," Angelini said.
And tough these kids had a nice holiday celebration, O'Bryan stressed that there are a lack of foster homes in Charlotte County, making it harder to place kids in the communities they grew up in.
