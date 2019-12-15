PUNTA GORDA — Eric and Myrian Steinbaugh always wanted to see the world.
It wasn’t until Myrian was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 that the Punta Gorda residents decided to act on those wishes.
As Myrian was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, she told her husband: “You know all those things we said we were going to do someday? Well, today is someday.”
Now, a decade and 48,000 miles later, the two have visited almost all 61 U.S. national parks.
The two left for their last park, the Virgin Islands National Park in St. John, Thursday.
It took the couple 18 months total, eight in 2017 and 10 in 2019, to visit every park.
In 2017, the Steinbaughs bought a motor home and traveled 23,000 miles during their eight-month trip to 38 national parks. The next year, the two traveled 25,000 in 10 months to the remaining 23 parks.
“With the United States, you go from island, beach, tropical paradise, you go to glaciers and geysers and red rocks,” Myrian said. “We’ve seen national parks in Iceland, Patagonia, New Zealand, Brazil. There was nothing like the national parks in the United States.”
The pair also had rules. One: no interstate highways or cities between National Parks. That way, the Steinbaughs could explore natural attractions not located in the parks.
“We have to drive,” Myrian said, especially to Alaska as to see parts of Canada as well.
The two would also camp out at any campsite they could, for at least a couple of days, in order to fully experience the parks. They would see all the bears, wildlife and greenery, and sometimes stay a few weeks at some camp sites.
But with all these places to go, the Steinbaughs didn’t really plan. They had a general idea of what order they wanted to see each park, planning it according to the seasons, but were flexible in adjusting their plans according to weather and other circumstances.
In 2017, they started going west in April, and making their way north in the summertime. They then went across to the Midwest and headed south back to Florida. They returned home December of 2017.
“She’d never seen the fall leaves before,” Eric said. “So we had a month of fall colors.”
In 2019, they started their 10-month trek March 10, travelling to some locations that, obviously, their motor home could not take them — such as Hawaii and the American Samoa. They also drove from California, through Canada up to Alaska to see their favorite national park: Katmai.
The couple had to fly a hydroplane to get to the park and saw an abundance of fat, black bears catching fish off the water.
The most natural park they saw, Myrian said, was the Gates of the Arctic, also in Alaska. A pilot had to fly them to the park and didn’t know where to land. “It changes all the time,” Myrian said, as they had to land on a braided river.
Seeing every national park, though, the Steinburgh’s found each was unique.
“We found every park has its own features and its own character,” Eric said. “They’re so different from each other.”
Aside from seeing the country’s crowned jewels, the two traveled around the world. Between 2010 and 2013, the Steinbaughs cycled in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Wales, England, the Netherlands.
But regardless of all the places they’ve been to, Punta Gorda is their home.
“Every place we go, we ask ourselves ‘would you like to trade? Instead of Punta Gorda, we could move here,’” Myrian said. “We consider every single place, especially the small towns ... and we never found a place we would like better.”
“If we ever move, it will be to move to something better and we just haven’t found anything better all these years,” Eric said.
Myrian is currently in remission — thanks to her majority plant-based diet, with the exception of wild caught fish — and active lifestyle. She did not want to undergo conventional treatment.
“So many people wait for ‘someday,’ and by the time ‘someday’ comes, they don’t have the health or they have other obligations and it never gets done,” Eric said. “So we said we’re going to do it.”
The two have chronicled some of their adventures on their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/OnTheRoadTogether.online, or their website www.OnTheRoadTogether.online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.