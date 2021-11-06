Punta Gorda and Charlotte County honored veterans Saturday by holding parades to remind the public of their service and sacrifice.
Dancers, bagpipers, Corvette and Mustang owners, politicians, singers, and even Conquistadors marched along Taylor Street to pay tribute to our veterans during the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 annual parade which had close to 32 participants, said Exalted Ruler of the lodge, Walter LaCombe.
The Punta Gorda parade began at 10 a.m.; an hour earlier, the Charlotte County parade left its staging area at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex and ended at the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, where county commissioner, Stephen R. Deutsch, talked about the importance of remembering those who serve.
Unlike the previous day, when heavy rains deluged Charlotte County, a light cloud cover provided relief from the heat, and there was no rain, although a light mist appeared briefly around 11 a.m., after the parades ended.
"It never rains on our parade," quipped LaCombe.
In Punta Gorda, law enforcement on motorcycles rode ahead of the Honor Guard whose members led the parade; the Elks' Charlie Moores served as parade chairperson.
LaCombe praised coordinator of the event Linda Moores, saying, "She deserves a big round of applause for putting the event together."
Star of the parade was its grand marshal — 100-year-old Anna Wojtalik, who joined the Navy in 1943 and advanced to Yeoman Third Class in the WAVES, said Moores.
Riding in a blue convertible with family members who came over from Fort Lauderdale, Wojtalik was all smiles as she waved to the crowd.
Married for 66 years until her husband Theodore, an Army staff sergeant, passed away, Wojtalik has two daughters, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, it was announced as her vehicle passed the judge's stand.
Crowds standing and sitting on chairs lined the parade route which ended at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, where winners were announced.
The Elks parade awarded trophies and plaques to the top winners.
Taking first place prize was The Kids Tumblers from Studio Seven Center for Creative Studies, in Punta Gorda. The children did what their name described — they did cartwheels and performed gymnastic along the parade route.
The Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida took home the second place prize, and the Sallie Jones Elementary School chorus whose float was entitled, "Thank you for your service," took third place prize.
The Sallie Jones chorus sang a medley of military songs for the Navy, Army, Marines, and Air Force. Some spectators joined in singing along with the students as their large float passed.
Taking honorable mention was the Florida Dance Workshop which has been in Charlotte County for over 30 years.
Other marchers in the Punta Gorda parade were members of the Lions Club, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 8, Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drum Corps, Daughters of the American Revolution, Blue Star Mothers of Southwest Florida, the American Legion, veterans themselves, and more.
Moores said the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 has been sponsoring a Veterans Day parade for some two decades.
In addition to the parades, other groups in the area scheduled pre-Veterans Day events Saturday: a ceremony and picnic in El Jobean, and a "Salute to Veterans" with music and games at American Legion Post 254 in North Port.
