Punta Gorda Elks provides free camp to local children

Ninety-five children recently boarded two buses traveling to Umatella, Florida, for a week of quality camp experience.

Campers participated in a range of activities, such as archery, swimming, canoeing, crafts, rock climbing, rope courses and zip lining.

Each year through their fundraising efforts, the Punta Gorda Elks provides this fun-filled camping week and transportation to local children — ages 9-13 — free of charge.

Registration for camp season 2020 will begin Nov. 1, 2020. Camp space is limited, and those interested in attending are urged to apply early. For more information, visit www.feyc.org or contact the Punta Gorda Elks lodge.

