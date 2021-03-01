Bayfront Health Hospital Punta Gorda

Bayfront Health Punta Gorda hospital.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Bayfront Health Punta Gorda now is offering monoclonal antibody therapies for some COVID-19 patients.

“For certain individuals recently diagnosed with COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy may help prevent hospitalization or worsening symptoms,” said Dr. Simon Grinshteyn, family medicine provider with Bayfront Health Medical Group. “The infusion consists of man-made antibodies that mirror the antibodies of patients that recovered from the COVID-19 virus. The research is showing that this therapy may limit the amount of the virus in the body; therefore, helping symptoms improve sooner.”

The therapy is approved for certain COVID-19 patients including those:

• Experiencing mild to moderate symptoms; and

• Who also are at high-risk for symptoms progressing to severe levels.

High risk is defined as patients who meet at least one of the following criteria in addition to meeting the previous criteria:

• 65 or older.


• Body mass index of 35 or higher.

• Have diabetes, chronic kidney disease or an immunosuppressive disease.

• Currently taking immunosuppressive medication.

• 55 years or older and have heart disease, hypertension (high blood pressure), or a chronic respiratory disease.

Bayfront Health Punta Gorda is administering this one-time treatment twice a week. A physician order is required and appointments can only be made by a physician on the medical staff at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda.

For more info, visit https://www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/covid-19.

