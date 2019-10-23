PUNTA GORDA — You can sign up for public safety alerts through the City of Punta Gorda.
A new system is now live, which sends an immediate notification in emergency and non-emergency situations.
Alert Punta Gorda allows the Punta Gorda Police and Punta Gorda Fire departments to contact you in emergencies, such as natural disasters, human-made disasters, public safety issues, along with search and rescues.
According to a PGPD news release, users can choose to receive non-emergency community notifications.
These can include sex offenders, missing person and police activity notifications.
To sign up, visit the Alert Punta Gorda website, then create an account at: member.everbridge.net/index/371776664109086#/login
Alerts are sent through a home or business phone call, mobile phone call, email, text message or through the Everbridge mobile phone app (available through the Apple App Store or Google Play).
Contact information that you provide will be used only for Alert Punta Gorda for notification purposes. Contact or location information will not be provided to any vendor or organization.
You can stop receiving notifications at any time by removing your contact information from the profile you create.
- WINK News contributed to this report.
