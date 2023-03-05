PUNTA GORDA — Hurricane Ian not only caused property damage to Punta Gorda, but a shift in the city’s workforce.
Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray told City Council members last week that multiple city departments were “significantly impacted” by the Sept. 28 Category 4 hurricane.
Murray said a side effect of Hurricane Ian is a loss of some long-time, cross-trained employees who are taking “substantially higher-paying jobs in the private sector.” He said some officers, firefighters and standard workers with multiple skill sets left the city for more lucrative jobs after the hurricane.
“It’s hard to get contractors and people to do the work in the homes and businesses and after the hurricane; it’s increased the workforce needed in those disciplines,” Murray said. “Some long-term employees (have skill sets that) are used in multiple ways because they have worked here long enough. They are now using those disciplines by going to private sector and making a lot of money.”
He said the loss in employees will be reflected in the upcoming budget process. Replacing employees who were doing multiple tasks won’t be the same when hiring a new employee without that cross training.
“It was already hard to get government labor,” he said.
More work for employees
Murray said the workload increased significantly after the hurricane. The city’s Urban Design department was greatly impacted, meaning residents will wait longer for permitting and inspections.
Joan LeBeau, Urban Design director, told the City Council employees are working weekends to catch up.
“We hired additional inspectors to come on board, we have a plans reviewer who is also assisting,” she said. “Unfortunately, one of our inspectors is out for a longer period of time. So our building official is actually doing some of the inspections. We are hiring additional temp people to catch up on the processing with the number of permits.”
She said the staff has gone from four to eight employees.
“The problem with that is you hire a new person, you still need to train them,” she said. “So that takes time away from processing because you are training them as you go. We’ve got one of our urban design employees assisting. She was previously a building employee. She is now assisting with them as her schedule allows to try to catch up.”
Murray said pulling an urban design employee to do permitting slows down progress in the urban design department.
“There’s always a consequence,” he said. “When we look at the number of plans that are coming in and things that have to be reviewed, and now we have a plans reviewer who is out doing inspections, she’s not in the office answering the phones.
“We have all hands on deck,” he said. “They are all doing the work they have been trained to do but in various capacities, but are also being assigned other duties.”
LeBeau said city employees are tired.
“They have been working like this since the hurricane and it’s starting to wear on them,” she said. “They are doing the best they can and always trying to improve.”
Murray agreed.
“When we have 1,300 roof (inspections) instead of 100, that’s a big difference” for the size of the planning staff, he said.
The city purchased an online processing system, but employees need training on the new program before it’s available to the public.
On the bright side, Murray said, it’s given the city the chance to spot deficiencies and an opportunity to make procedures for efficient.
Inspectors are now using electronic tablets to log information in the field instead of going back to the office, he said.
