A Punta Gorda man fled the state after law enforcement began to investigate his alleged sexual battery offenses, according to authorities.
Carl William Truax, 62, allegedly sexually abused two intellectually disabled men.
The Department of Children and Families became involved last year. DCF interviewed the two brothers, who told investigators that Truax committed many nonconsensual sexual actions against them over a span of years.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation on Aug. 27.
According to forensic interviews, Truax forced sex acts and often coerced the brothers by holding onto their Social Security funds or denying certain requested assistance.
Due to the brothers’ intellectual disability, they require assistance with certain activities such as cooking and transportation, according to an arrest report.
One of the victims reportedly told deputies that Truax threatened bodily harm if he reported the sexual battery.
Deputies contacted Truax’s brother. He said after DCF became involved, Truax fled his home, dropped off his dog and key, and told his brother that he wouldn’t see him for a few years, reports show.
Another person familiar with Truax told deputies that he may have fled to Tennessee.
Due to the seriousness of the crimes and indication that he may have fled the state, an arrest warrant with a nationwide extradition was issued on Aug. 28, 2020.
On Jan. 9, U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma arrested Truax, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.
He was extradited to Florida and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Wednesday.
Truax is being held on $60,000 bond. He is facing a charge of sexual battery and two charges of battery.
