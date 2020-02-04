PUNTA GORDA — One Punta Gorda man got his car entirely paid off this weekend, thanks to a good game of golf.
Jéffrey Józefiak was the grand prize winner of Monday's "Huge. Mini. Tournament," a miniature golf tournament for Fuccillo Kia of Cape Coral and Port Charlotte customers.
Józefiak beat out over 300 competitors at the tournament at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park in Cape Coral, with a final score of 19. His prize? His new 2020 Kia Sedona EX was paid off.
"I'm a little in disbelief," Józefiak told the Sun Tuesday. That game of golf is going to save his family about $600 a month, or roughly $45,000 total, Józefiak said. He hopes to save the funds for his family.
Józefiak joined the game on a whim, thinking he wouldn't even come close to winning. He goes golfing with his dad and a few friends a couple of times a year, but has been playing since he was 13.
"It was a big surprise," he said. "I'm truly blessed and excited to win."
To be eligible, participants must have purchased or leased a new Kia from the two Fuccillo locations between Jan. 3 and 31 this year. They then competed in a nine-hole miniature golf round to have their car paid off in full by Fuccillo.
Fuccillo Automotive Group will hold a second miniature golf tournament today for customers of Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater and the former Fuccillo Kia of Wesley Chapel. One grand prize winner will be announced at the end of the tournament.
