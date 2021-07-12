What started out as a normal late afternoon ride ended with a passenger being rescued from a truck stuck in a flooded area.
According to the stranded passenger, mechanic Mike Rosier, 64, of San Maria Drive in Punta Gorda, his customer wanted him to go for a spin to see what was wrong with his Dodge Ram.
Rosier, who has a mechanic’s garage on his property, agreed to help the man and sat in the passenger seat while the owner took it for a spin.
Problem was, the driver, who, according to Rosier, “didn’t know how to drive the truck,” lost control of the Dodge Ram and went off the road near Cooper Street and Taylor Road, getting stuck in a grassy area flooded from recent heavy rains.
Rosier said the driver, whom he didn’t name, left the scene to retrieve his cell phone.
Meanwhile, Rosier couldn’t exit the vehicle on his own without assistance, because he had back surgery in June and was still having difficulty walking, he explained.
Walking through the knee-deep muck without help was out of the question, he added.
Rosier called his cousin Marvin Ogle to come and help him, while Punta Gorda police stood by and waited for a tow truck to arrive.
Cheerful the entire time, Rosier even posed for photos.
The story had a happy ending — for Rosier, anyway, but not the truck whose wheels were embedded in mud.
Helped by Ogle and a friend, Rosier returned to dry land and got into the back of Ogle’s pickup.
They drove away, waving all the while.
Meanwhile, PGPD officers remained at the scene as the tow truck removed the vehicle.
