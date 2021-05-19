A Punta Gorda man will have a difficult time topping this past Mother's Day gift for his wife, as a $10 scratch-off he bought for her was a $1 million winner.
Martin Sullivan, 56, claimed the new Cash Club scratch-off game's top prize in Tallahassee recently.
Lottery officials confirmed he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Sullivan said he sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife as soon as he found out it was a winner. "She didn't believe that I won $1 million — she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother's Day," he said in a statement from the Lottery. "She was very excited when she realized I wasn't joking."
Sullivan bought the ticket from the Deep Creek Convenience Store on Sandhill Boulevard in Deep Creek.
The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
When contacted through the Florida Lottery, Sullivan did not answer requests for an interview.
Cash Club features 10 top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays. The $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes; overall odds are 1 in 3:38.
There is more than one $1 million prize in the Cash Club game. To view all the top prizes left in all the lottery games, go to flalottery.com/lottery/games/remainingPrizes.
