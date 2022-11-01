PUNTA GORDA — Controversial and costly portions of the city's sign code may be eliminated by the Punta Gorda City Council at Wednesday's meeting.     

According to a memo from Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin, phrases including "fighting words, indecent speech, obscene language and sexual graphics" should be deleted from the code. 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments