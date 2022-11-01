PUNTA GORDA — Controversial and costly portions of the city's sign code may be eliminated by the Punta Gorda City Council at Wednesday's meeting.
According to a memo from Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin, phrases including "fighting words, indecent speech, obscene language and sexual graphics" should be deleted from the code.
Revising the city's sign code is among the demands made by Charlotte County resident Andrew Sheets, an activist who sued the city in civil and federal court over the ordinance.
The judge in the civil case recently declared the city's sign code is unconstitutional and violated the freedom of speech of Sheets and others who received citations. Punta Gorda leaders didn't appeal.
Last week, the city attorney began discussions with Sheets' attorney for a settlement agreement with Sheets to resolve the federal case instead of battling it out in court.
Levin suggests removing from the ordinance anything regarding "fighting words," which is defined as "defamatory remarks made to private citizens based on the addressee's race, color, religion, disability, national origin, ethnicity, or sex." The code defines fighting words or graphics that "tend to incite immediate breach of the peace by the person the remark is addressed."
Sheets said he's been the "victim of the fighting words" clause in the code several times after being ticketed for breach of the peace during protests.
Levin recommends also removing the paragraph on "indecent speech" defined as language or graphics that depict or describe "sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards."
The council is being asked to repeal the obscene language provision regarding "obscene graphics that depict or describe sex or sexual organs in a manner appealing to, or intended to appeal to the average viewer/reader’s visceral sexual (prurient) interests."
They would also remove the words: "any sign which contains obscene language or graphics; and any sign containing fighting words or indecent speech which is legible from any public right-of-way or within any public space, and which can potentially be viewed by children under the age of 17. It includes signs or flags in or on any vehicle, vessel, or apparel and accoutrements."
But Sheets isn't done fighting.
He said the ordinance was written to block his ability to protest on the streets of Punta Gorda.
"I spent 30 days in jail over an illegal, unconstitutional sign code," he said in an interview. "When is the city going to drop the charges against me? I was illegally detained. I lost a lot of business and clients. My name was dragged through the mud. I couldn't pay my bills on time and got banned from public buildings because I held a sign that someone didn't like on a public right of way. The city will have to pay for my losses. I am going to sue for being put in jail."
Sheets is also requesting the city pay his attorney fees for fighting the ordinance.
"The city spent about $80,000 fighting me, but that doesn't include paying my attorney fees," he said. "My attorney needs to be paid, and the lien needs to go and my name needs to be cleared."
Sheets was convicted in June of breaching the peace and disrupting an educational institution for protesting outside Sallie Jones Elementary School. He was sentenced to 12 months probation.
The sign code discussion is on the agenda for the City Council and Community Redevelopment Agency meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday at 326 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.