The good news: our construction employment is growing.
The bad news: demand outweighs supply.
Punta Gorda Metro area (which includes Charlotte County) ranked 14th nationally in construction employment growth, according to a new study by the Associated General Contractors of America.
This ranking comes from a growth of 12 percent, or 500 people. It involves the area's mining, lodging and construction employment between April 2018 and April 2019.
"We are now seeing the pent up demand for housing and commercial that wasn’t addressed for years," said Dave Gammon, the interim director for Charlotte County's Economic Development Office. "The construction industry is one of our county’s largest employment sectors. New housing product popping up while several new retail establishments are under construction is fueling this growth. This is just the start as Sunseeker and Private Equity Group move forward."
Meanwhile, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area ranked 66th, and has grown by 7 percent, or 1,700 people, in that time period.
"We're definitely growing," said Zac Extejt, the president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association and owner of Charlotte County Seawalls. "There's a lot of residential action, a lot of commercial action, a lot of things going off the ground...can you find a spot in Charlotte County you're not seeing growth? There's construction sites everywhere."
Extejt thanks Charlotte Technical College for training local students and getting them up to par.
"At the end of the day, when you're done with something, you've made something and it's going to be there for your lifetime," he said. "A lot of jobs, you don't get to make a lasting impression ... when you build a home, they're going to live in it a long time."
But, still, there isn't enough people to fill the demand.
"Every employer I know is looking for good people," Extejt said. "Projects are taking longer because there's not enough people to build ... We're going to need (workers) to keep up with the growth of Florida."
"Workforce development remains an important County and Economic Development Office priority," Gammon said. "We are working with our educational partners to train the next generation of trade professionals to meet this growing demand. "
In 2017, the average salary for construction workers in the private sector was $39,598 in Charlotte County, $47,502 in Sarasota County and $37,772 for DeSoto County, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The statewide average for construction salaries in the private sector was $49,256 in 2017.
Since April 2018, construction employment has grown in 250 out of 358 metropolitan areas nationwide, according to federal employment data analyzed by the Associated General Contractors of America.
The study also showed that 53 metro areas declined in construction employment, and 55 were unchanged.
“Demand for construction is steady or rising in most parts of the country, and many contractors are adding workers when they can find them,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist, in a recent press release. “At the same time, many firms report they would have hired even more employees if only they could find enough qualified workers.”
