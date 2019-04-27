The crystal ball foresees a bigger and better housing market for Punta Gorda.
Punta Gorda was named Florida’s best up and coming housing market, according to a recent study conducted by Insurify, a homeowners insurance quotes comparison website.
Even better news, the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which includes all of Charlotte County, has home values slated to increase by 6.1 percent, according to Zillow Research forecasts.
Meanwhile, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA is predicted to have home values increase by only 1.9 percent in the next year.
Nationally, homes are valued to increase by 4.1 percent.
“Cities that put in the hard work to make their communities a better place in which to live often do so without recognition,” said Kacie Saxer-Taulbee, a data scientist for Insurify. “Punta Gorda is one of these cities, as can be seen in the investment it has made in the growth of its housing market.”
To determine the best housing markets, Insurify measured the relative increase in home values since 2009, forecasts for future home value and current year-over-year median sales price trends from Zillow Research.
Over the past decade, home values in Punta Gorda have increased an average of 4.61 percent, which is around twice as much as both the national and Florida state average growth in that time period, Saxer-Taulbee said.
They also counted the total building permits issued in 2018, which were recorded by the National Association of Home Builders, as well as the proportion of homeowners reported by City-Data.com.
Almost 1,900 building permits were issued for new home construction for Punta Gorda in 2018.
