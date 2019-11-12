PUNTA GORDA — There are now even more places to go from the Punta Gorda Airport.
Allegiant announced five new seasonal routes Tuesday morning, two to Southwest Florida.
One seasonal route is from Punta Gorda Airport, or PGD, to Richmond, Va., via Richmond International Airport, or RIC.
“We’re delighted that Allegiant is adding the history rich capital of Virginia to PGD’s growing list of destinations,” said Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish. “Our community looks forward to inviting new visitors from Richmond to experience Punta Gorda and Englewood Beach.”
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, or SRQ, has a new route to Allentown, Pa., via Lehigh Valley International Airport, or ABE.
Both routes start in early February and have one-way fares starting at $65, Allegiant stated. To get the introductory deal, flights must be purchased by Nov. 13, 2019 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020. Seats and dates are limited.
The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly, with the new PGD route bringing an additional 15,000 travelers to Charlotte County. PGD’s route to Richmond will operate Mondays and Fridays starting Feb. 14, and go until Monday, Aug. 17, according to Allegiant’s website.
This is PGD’s 47th route, which are all served through Allegiant Travel Company, according to a statement released by the airport.
SRQ’s route to Allentown will operate Sundays and Thursdays, starting Feb. 13, and switch to Mondays and Fridays starting May 15. The last date to travel this route will be Aug. 17, 2020, according to Allegiant’s website.
With this route, Allegiant will now serve 21 nonstop destinations from SRQ, according to Piccolo.
The airport has a total of 39 destinations served by nine different airlines, according to SRQ spokesperson Susan Reimann.
The three additional routes Allegiant announced Tuesday go to Nashville International Airport, or BNA, to Des Moines, Iowa, via Des Moines International Airport (DSM); Gulfport, Miss., via Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT); and Appleton, Wis., via Appleton International Airport (ATW).
These Nashville routes begin as early as Feb. 13 and one-way fares start at $55.
