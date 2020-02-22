PUNTA GORDA — Live entertainment and tasty food usually attracts a large crowd, and this was certainly the case at the inaugural Punta Gorda Seafood and Music Festival held on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The event intertwines food, music, arts and crafts. Attendees could choose from a diverse menu including crab cakes, crawfish, shrimp, lobster tail and seafood gumbo — just a few of the items available.
Patty Deemer enjoyed a freshly fried plate of coconut shrimp while listening to live music by Free Fallin', a Tom Petty tribute band.
"The music is great, the food is great and it's a beautiful day," she said.
A group of friends from North Fort Myers visited Punta Gorda just to attend the event.
"We're all from Wisconsin and we're snowbirds," ? said. "This sure beats spending the day shoveling snow."
This inaugural event was sponsored by Paragon Festivals of Sarasota.
Event organizer Adrian Johannes said Paragon manages festivals like these throughout southwest Florida.
"Punta Gorda is the perfect demographic for this kind of event," Johannes said. "It's family friendly and we are very happy with the turnout today. We had good cooperation with the city and we're hoping to schedule another event next year."
QUOTES FROM PEEPS...
The festival is scheduled through today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 115 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
Sunday performers include the West Coast Steel Pan Band (jazz), The Verge (classic rock) and Reverend Barry and the Funk (soul).
For more information, go to www.seafoodfestivals.com.
Email: sue.erwin@your.sun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.