When Florida had segregated schools and was subject to Jim Crow laws, one little city in Florida bucked the trend, deciding this was not the way life should be.
Whites and Blacks worked side by side; economic opportunities were open to African Americans who were paid equal wages as white workers. The color of their skin didn't bar Black people from holding leadership positions or owning property. This all took place in Punta Gorda.
The man who owned half of Punta Gorda was an African American, as were four of the 34 men who voted to incorporate Punta Gorda back in 1887.
Recently, The Daily Sun's editorial page editor John Hackworth moderated a roundtable discussion on race relations and our local history. Participating were four prominent citizens who grew up in Punta Gorda and are preservers of its history.
Martha Bireda, Ph.D.: director of the Blanchard House Museum of African History and Culture, who is an author, educator and speaker. She is a fifth-generation Punta Gordan whose great-uncle Dan Smith was a founding father. Her grandmother founded the N.A.A.C.P. in the 1930s, and her mother Bernice Russell served as its president in the 1960s. Her son, Jaha Cummings, is a Punta Gorda councilman.
Eunice Wiley: the first Black principal (and only one to date), who retired from Neil Armstrong Elementary School in 2005. Originally from Fort Lauderdale, she came to Punta Gorda when she married Roy Wiley.
Roy Wiley: a Punta Gorda native and a retired educator, having taught art at a number of elementary schools. He also was a teacher at Lemon Bay High School.
Gussie Baker: who, along with Bessie (Haynes) Bryant, led the movement to desegregate Charlotte High School, making Charlotte County the first county in the state to voluntarily desegregate.
Here is the history they shared:
Gussie Baker said her father built the first bridge connecting Gasparilla Island to the mainland. This was so Black students who lived on the island didn't have to take a boat to Placida, then be driven through Englewood and to Lee County where they attended Dunbar High School, which was for Black students.
Roy Wiley remembered playing football at Dunbar, and having to take long bus rides to get home, as he couldn't attend the high school in Punta Gorda.
"Roy was born on Ida Avenue; from his front door he could see Charlotte High School," said Eunice, adding it was ironic that he was barred from attending CHS.
Eunice said Roy played many sports, but sometimes missed the school bus. He'd have to take public transportation home, and to pay for it he'd work after school for his transportation fare. Other times, he'd have to stay over in Fort Myers.
Incensed that Black students in town and on Gasparilla Island couldn't attend Charlotte High School, Gussie decided to join forces with like-minded people to desegregate the school.
Gussie lauded L.A. Ainger who was on the Board of Education at the time, for being a champion of desegregation. Although some on the board didn't favor integration, the majority did.
In 1963, the first five Black students attended Charlotte High school, said Baker. They were Isaac Thomas, Jr., Felix Johnson, Minnie Lee Mitchell, Gertha Haddock and Ron Middleton. Driving them that first day was Issac Thomas, Sr.
The reason why Punta Gorda was able to push back racism and the Jim Crow laws that permeated the South, was because the city had a history of unity.
"If you had a fish and I didn't have a fish, let's share," was the way neighbors cared for each other, Eunice said.
In 1885, when Florida passed the most extreme of the Jim Crow laws, the citizens of Punta Gorda bucked convention, laws, and racism, and decided "to treat each other like family," remembered Eunice.
Gussie, who led the majorettes at the high school and was a band chaperone, recalled when CHS was invited to march in Arcadia for its annual rodeo parade in 1964. DeSoto County didn't desegregate until 1967, and when the CHS band got off the bus, an official told the band that Charlotte High's two Black band members couldn't march.
"Everyone of the students said, 'Miss Gussie, let's get back on the bus,'" she remembered. So one by one they boarded the bus to go back to Punta Gorda, deciding not to march in the parade.
Bireda said Punta Gorda's founding and the early days are the reason why the city had a "unique sociology" at a time when the South was so oppressive.
She said locals grew up together, worked together and shared in the economy together, giving the town a "unique sociology," she explained.
Bireda has compiled a slideshow entitled "The Little Town That Unity Built," which talks about the early days in Punta Gorda when Black and white neighbors lived in harmony. It is based on the Blanchard House Museum exhibit.
Bireda discussed achievements Black residents made in the founding of Punta Gorda.
• In 1865 Lt. Nathan DeCoster of the Second Regiment of U.S. Colored Troops in Fort Myers, along with four Black soldiers, established Hickory Bluff on the Peace River. It had a saw mill, store, post office and a school. That area is now Charlotte Harbor.
• Dan Smith (Bireda's great-uncle) was hired by Albert Gilchrist, a civil engineer, to lead an all-Black survey team comprised of Sam Kenady, Graham, Fuller and Ramson. Their task was to lay out the right-of-way from Bartow. In 1886, the railroad terminus was completed.
Smith was one of seven Blacks and eight whites living in Punta Gorda in 1885. He began the movement to start a church and secure a grant for a public school in town. (When there was only one church, both Blacks and whites worshipped together, said Bireda.)
• In 1887, in the midst of Jim Crow, the four Black people who voted to incorporate Punta Gorda were O.B. Armstrong, Elihu Justice, E.C. Jackson and Sam Kenady, who was the first African American to own property.
Bireda said this was extraordinary, given the fact that Black men in Florida couldn't vote, but they did in Punta Gorda.
• Robert Meacham was appointed postmaster from 1890-1892. He was a leader during Reconstruction, a state senator, and he helped to write the Florida Constitution. He advocated for free public schools in Florida and established the AME Church (African Methodist Episcopal).
• George Brown owned the Cleveland Marine Steamways, the largest marine railway in Southwest Florida. A major landowner, he was said to own half the land in Punta Gorda and was one of the richest men in town. He was a major employer of Blacks and whites, who were paid equally. Brown asked to pay his taxes early when the town ran out of money.
• The Bailey brothers served in the military, and were hometown heroes. The Bailey Terminal at Punta Gorda Airport is named in their honor.
Bireda said "old timers" reported there was "no friction between Black and white workers."
Baker said "Black and white ranch hands worked together on A.C. Frizzell's land." (A.C. Frizzell was a wealthy cattle owner.)
Building Punta Gorda's economy was a joint effort between Black and white people who were mostly fishermen in the early days, Bireda said. "African Americans were involved in all aspects of Punta Gorda life."
She said they helped to build a wharf, contributed to the city dock and donated materials, contributed to building the Charlotte Harbor Bridge and the Tamiami Trail, and the Colored People Civic Association gave funds for the new Artesian well, she said.
African Americans were top netters or captains; Punta Gorda was the largest shipper of fresh fish in the U.S. during its early years, and buyers bought from both Black and white suppliers, Bireda said.
African American businesses were located in the downtown business district prior to the 1920s. They included the Ingram Hotel and O.B. Armstrong Grocery and Restaurant.
Some of the discussion turned to those who were missed, including Charlotte High School track star Thomas (Tommy) Jefferson Fulton. He was inducted into the Florida Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1983.
Baker said since more and more people are moving to Punta Gorda from elsewhere, "We need to educate people on who we area."
Eunice summed it up: "We live as a people and a race on hope."
