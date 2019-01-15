Peace and goodwill usually go hand in hand with the winter holidays.
But in Punta Gorda this past Christmas, peace and goodwill were hard to find when it came to pickleball. What began as a simple request for a yuletide suspension of game play at Gilchrist Park quickly unraveled into a lobbing of insults, references to Nazism and contradictory actions by the City Council that led them to be willing to work on a Sunday.
At Wednesday’s regular meeting, the City Council members said they want to move on from the negativity, however, and discussed three items that stem from decisions and statements made at the Dec. 19 and 23 meetings. Those items include:
• To form a committee to develop long-term solutions for pickleball play in Punta Gorda.
• Establish the rules of when the City Council can vote on something that was not publicized in the agenda.
• Formally adopt and reaffirm how council members should conduct themselves, to be called the Rules of Conduct for City Council.
How did we get here?
Dec. 19 − At the City Council’s regular meeting, council members took action during council member comments portion of the meeting to close down the Gilchrist Park courts at 400 W. Retta Esplanade temporarily for 36 hours in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Dec. 23 − Due to public outcry, a special meeting was called and held Sunday, Dec. 23, where the closure was reversed and a compromise was established to leave the courts open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Jan. 2 − At the City Council’s regular meeting, a four-step plan was approved to address the conflict between homeowners and Gilchrist pickleball players, including banning parking on the grass, closing half the courts when Pickleplex of Punta Gorda opens, pursuing sound barrier fencing and forming a group to define long-term solutions.
When in doubt, form a committee
With the “no parking on the grass signs” already in place, the next step for the City Council is to form a committee to develop long-term solutions for pickleball play in Punta Gorda.
“I am happy that the City Council is now taking action to provide a solution to the pickleball situation at Gilchrist Park,” said Council member Jaha Cummings. “The actual constitution of the committee will be decided on by City Council at Wednesday’s meeting.”
In the city’s regular meeting agenda for Wednesday, city staff suggests that the following members might comprise such a committee:
• City Council pickleball liaison, one member.
• District 1 Historic District Homeowners Association, two members, consisting of one pickleball player and one non-player.
• District 2 representative, one member.
• Punta Gorda Library, one member.
• General pickleball community, two members.
“District 2 is being included because there has been a suggestion that pickleball courts be placed on the city property located on West Henry Street,” Cummings said. “I have concerns that this location could also be problematic due to the proximity to homes and the new library.”
The public needs a voice
When the City Council approved the motion to close the Gilchrist Park courts temporarily for Christmas, they did so during council member comments. Those comments are not publicized on any agenda; therefore, the community had no voice in the decision.
“We should never have been ambushed (with that motion),” said Council Member Lynne Matthews at the Dec. 23 special meeting. “We should never take a vote on something that is not on the agenda. I think that was a very bad idea.”
Based on a June 1998 resolution of similar language, city staff has developed a proposed resolution for consideration that would allow council members to take action on non-agenda items only if a) the item is deemed an emergency matter, b) it is related to an agenda item and should properly be considered at the same time and, c) the item is considered to be administrative and/or non-controversial in nature.
“It is important to note that the Sunshine Law does not require the City Council to consider only those matters on the published agenda,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “That is a policy decision to be made by the City Council.”
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
At its Jan. 2 regular meeting, Mayor Nancy Prafke suggested that the council formally adopt and reaffirm Rules of Conduct for council members that were originally established in 1995. At Wednesday’s regular meeting, these Rules of Conduct will be formally adopted for this council and councils to come.
“I’m sure the City Council then spent a lot of time discussing these and gave a lot of thought into putting these together,” said Prafke at the Jan. 2 regular meeting. “I’d like to recommend (that) in the future, at the first meeting of each November after (new) council members are sworn in, that this is put on the consent agenda so that future councils can affirm this and it becomes something that people are aware of.”
This resolution comes two weeks after Council Member Jaha Cummings had to apologize for statements he made that reportedly offended both the Punta Gorda community and his fellow council members at the Dec. 23 special meeting.
Where and when?
These items and more will be discussed at Wednesday’s regular council meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.