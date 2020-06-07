Punta Gorda Symphony, in coordination with Hope Academy of Music, is now offering open registration for its first ever virtual music camp.
The camp will run from July 13 through July 31, 2020.
The Symphony will provide online music instruction in small groups to interested youth. Registration to the virtual camp is open to students in grades 4 through 12. Classes will be held for beginner, intermediate and advanced students. All must have access to the internet.
“We know that families just finished two months of online school instruction, and the adjustment wasn’t always easy,” Morrison said. “But we also know that in a month these kids will be clamoring for new activities. If we’re not providing a full camp experience, we’re going to do our best to make online music instruction fun and entertaining.”
For more information, visit visit www.PGSymphony.org, email education@PGSymphony.org, or call 941-205-5996.
