The international president general of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is visiting the U.S., and Punta Gorda's local chapter, or "conference," has been chosen to host its international leader's visit.
"I'm still trying to get the facts," said Paul Kaiser, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference, Inc. who admitted he wasn't in charge of planning International President General Renato (pronounced Hernato) Lima de Oliveira's visit when asked for details.
Oliveira, who is from Brazil, will be in town for three days — Jan. 10-12. After his visit in Charlotte County, he will head to Tampa.
He will be accompanied by Ralph Middlecamp, who is the president of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
"It's a very major honor," Kaiser said, adding that the Sacred Heart conference, based in Punta Gorda, "is the largest in the world; we have 400 volunteers."
Charlotte Boland, past president of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart conference, said the reason for Oliveira's visit is for him to learn "how it is possible you can maintain the focus of such a large group."
She said the second-largest St. Vincent de Paul conference has about 75 members, while most have been 12 to 25 people. All are volunteers, at the Sacred Heart conference and other St. Vincent de Pauls, she said.
Because of the size of the Punta Gorda conference, it is able to maintain "lots of ministries," Boland said.
"We're unique, we do not have a store," she added. Funding to maintain the ministries is "sustained by donations."
About St. Vincent de Paul conferences and the church
"Normally, St. Vincent conferences are organized in a close locale to a Catholic church, sometimes on the grounds of the church, and at other times in a separate facility from the church," Boland explained.
"Conferences are not part of the church, even though they may carry the church's name; they are separate entities and have their own EIN and reporting structure," she said.
St. Vincent de Paul in Punta Gorda, located at 25200 Airport Road (941-575-8770), "sees between 35 to 50 neighbors when we are open," Boland said.
"During the summer, the number of neighbors we would see are between 45 to 70; the reason for the dramatic increase in the summer is the seasonal jobs have gone away and there is less need for people who work in hospitality jobs," Boland said.
"In our Sacred Heart Conference, we offer food, clothing, housewares, furniture, financial assistance with rent and utilities, education and home repairs."
Boland said "the most effective program we offer is for assistance for education. If a person can gain new skills or a trade, they are less likely to need our services."
Sometimes, a homeowner comes in with a high utility bill due to the dwelling having poor insulation, old windows, faulty plumbing, etc., said Boland.
"We have a team of men who evaluate the neighbor's home and determine if we can offer assistance to fix the source problem," she said.
"We don't advertise this program, but we do offer it to homeowners who are struggling to make their ends meet. We call it the 'Fix-It' Ministry," Boland said.
Origins
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in Paris in 1833. It is now in 140 countries, with about 800,000 members who operate through conferences.
A Conference may be based out of a church, school, community center, hospital, etc. and is composed of Catholic volunteers who pursue their Christian growth in the service of the poor.
The society's first conference in the U.S. was established in 1845 in St. Louis. In 2015 the nation's membership exceeded 97,000 in 4,400 communities.
Revenue is raised through a large network of thrift stores for some conferences.
In Charlotte County there are four conferences: St. Maximillian Kolbe, San Antonio, St. Charles Borromeo and Sacred Heart. Collectively they comprise the District Council of Charlotte County, and within the Catholic Diocese of Venice, there are 10 counties: Charlotte, Hendry, Glades, Sarasota, Manasota, Lee, Collier, DeSoto, Highlands and Manatee.
