A trailer on Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda was engulfed in flames early Monday morning, first responders said.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS said that the fire was under control at 5:56 a.m. and the fire was out at 6:14 a.m. It was apparently an accidental electrical issue, responders said.
The homeowner of the trailer on the 25000 block of Marion Avenue reportedly lives in Canada and nobody was at the trailer when the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
Westbound Marion was closed for a short period of time Monday morning because of fire hoses laying across the road.
