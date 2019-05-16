The Punta Gorda Police Department is looking to buy body cameras for its officers.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved an application for a grant that would cover 50 percent of the cost of the cameras.
The grant would be provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. The total cost for the cameras would be $160,000, with $80,000 potentially coming out of the city’s pocket if the application is approved.
Thirty-seven body cameras would be needed to fully implement the program, according to PGPD Lt. Dylan J. Renz.
“That would be one for each officer,” Renz said. “We are hoping that body-worn cameras will improve the prosecution of criminal cases, will increase transparency with the community and ensure that officers maintain a high level of professionalism.”
Renz said that while PGPD does not have many “use of force” incidents or complaints against officers, they believe the body-worn cameras will help them maintain that trend.
“In addition, they will allow us to improve training for our officers,” Renz said.
So far, citizen response has been positive.
“Our body-worn camera implementation proposal has been reviewed by several community groups including: The Chief’s Business Advisory Council and The Chief’s Citizen Advisory Council. Both groups were in support of the program,” Renz said. “The department is also a member of the Community Task Force that is led by the president of the local NAACP chapter. The Community Task Force was given overview and provided input. They were also in support of the program.”
In a letter to the DOJ as part of the grant application, Mayor Nancy Prafke wrote, “It is our belief that body-worn cameras have the capacity to help ensure the actions of police officers are appropriate, protect police officers and their governing body from false accusations and liability, capture evidence for criminal prosecution and civil litigation, and provide transparency with the public.”
The grant application period closes on June 5. The timeline for implementing the body-worn camera program would depend on when grant applications are approved and funds are distributed.
“We would like to have this program fully implemented within the next year, if possible,” Renz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.