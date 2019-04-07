Punta Gorda resident Cheri Lauren Carr, 37, was pronounced dead Friday after losing control of her motorcycle.
Carr was driving south on U.S. 41 in the inside lane Friday night, near Main Street, when she failed to maintain control of her motorcycle and struck a curb, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Her bike overturned on it’s left side, and Carr fell out of her bike onto the median. She was noted to be wearing a helmet.
The bike came to a rest in the center lane.
Carr was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. It is unknown at this time if the incident was alcohol related.
Anybody having information about this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-344-1730 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to remain anonymous.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Darrell Crowley, 49, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Jamil John Mahshie, 32, 600 block of Cape Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Craig Stephen Kooyoomjian, 49, 2400 block of Harbor Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Jason Jay Cotton, 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Richard Thomas Wolf, 40, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,000.
• Tanya Michelle Dills, 31, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear, violation of probation or community control, and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Thomas Tyler Carey, 30, 800 block of N.W. Chevy Chase St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Christopher Scott Williams, 24, 100 block of Tudor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Katherine Marie McGlothlin, 41, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: retail theft of $300 or more, alone or coordinating with others. Bond: $5,000.
• Richelle Laine Christine Sears, 27, 21300 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $20,000.
• Kevin Paul Boroczky, 25, 21300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: $25,000.
• Arnold Elwood Bogerty Jr., 38, of Land O’Lakes, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 26, homeless of Englewood. Charges: driving without license/revoked, habitual offender, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.