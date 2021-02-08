A Punta Gorda woman who was accused of animal cruelty in 2019 was arrested on Sunday.
Cara Copeland’s dog Hank was found by Charlotte County Animal Control in poor condition after he strayed from home, according to a letter to the State Attorney’s Office dated May 2, 2019.
Hank was examined at the Punta Gorda Animal Hospital and was diagnosed with a severe chronic skin infection, chronic ear infections, and swelling around his face, eyes and feet, according to Charlotte County Animal Control. Hank was also underweight.
When an animal control officer was finally able to reach Copeland, she said that she was aware the dog had issues but she didn’t have the time or money to properly care for Hank, the letter states.
Charlotte County Animal Control recommended to the State Attorney’s Office that Copeland be charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment.
A warrant was issued for Copeland’s arrest in 2019, but deputies were unable to find her, court records show.
On Sunday morning, Copeland visited the Punta Gorda Police Department in reference to an unrelated issue, but when an officer ran her personal information through dispatch, it was found that she had a warrant out for her arrest, according to an arrest report. Copeland said that it was a misunderstanding and there was no warrant; but there was, police said.
Copeland, 43, was arrested on charges of animal abandonment and torment/deprive/mutilate/kill animal. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Sunday, and bonded out later the same day on $6,000 bail.
She could not be reached for comment on Monday.
A criminal arraignment is scheduled for March 3 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
