About 36 activists lined the southbound lane of U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda on Friday evening, waving signs, shouting through bullhorns and protesting the City Council's new sign code which prohibits obscene language in public.
Some passing motorists honked in agreement, while others yelled obscenities at the sign wavers, with one man shouting from the parking lot across the street that he was going to "call the police."
One of the protesters shouted back, "Go ahead." After more than a half-hour had passed, no police cars had arrived.
The F--- word was prominent on some of the signs and clothing. A group called SWFL Make America Great held the rally organized by Korry Taberner, who is known on social media as DJ Tabs.
The rally was dubbed the Protest Punta Gorda City Council (F--- Biden Event) on Facebook.
Taberner wore a T-shirt using the F--- word and "Punta Gorda City Council."
Hillary Caskey, of Port Charlotte, said she got a warning under the new ordinance, and she admitted she challenged the ruling by walking around downtown Punta Gorda with a T-shirt displaying the F--- word.
However, she toned down the shirt she wore at the rally. This time it read: "Stop coitus-ing the Constitution."
Robert Pickering, of Punta Gorda, wore his MAGA cap and carried a sign proclaiming "Free speech, free press, free society."
Another rally is in the works for 1:30 p.m. today at U.S. 41 northbound in Punta Gorda. The organizer of that rally is Joshua Pearce of the Berserker Patriots group. His rally is dubbed a "First Amendment rally."
Susan Hutt brought along her granddaughter, 7-year-old Savanna May, who held and waved an American flag. Hutt kept her granddaughter apart from the protesters, at the corner of Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41. Unlike her fellow protesters, her signs displayed no profanity.
She said the rally was not political but in support of free speech and expression, although others' flags reflected otherwise.
Pearce said he expected 500 or more protesters to show up at his rally today.
The new code took effect on June 2, and the PGPD as of Thursday had issued eight citations, with three involving fines for repeat offenders. Citations are only issued if the city receives a complaint.
