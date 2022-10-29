A number of authors have written books about Punta Gorda's past, including events and people you probably won't learn about in history class.
Not urban legends, these people in the 1800s and 1920s perhaps deserve a history book of their own. Let's meet some of them:
Miss Ollie Brackett, aka Big Six, Ninth Wonder of the World, and houses of ill repute
Towering over 6 feet tall, Miss Ollie Brackett was a madam whose brothel was located in what is now Punta Gorda Isles. Described as being an audacious woman, she was known for her red wig, sexy dresses, feathered boa and hats with large plumes.
She died in 1894, and in 1901 author J.S. Geiger wrote a book about her - "Big Six." His entire book can be viewed online via Library of Congress archives.
Locally, Charlotte County authors have also written about her. Details vary in books by Lindsey Williams, U.S. Cleveland and Eve Sylvie Alexander, but they do agree on the following:
Brackett was actually a he. His name was George Absell, and he was the youngest child in the family. After his father died, his mother remarried a man who often hit him.
As a youngster, Absell was rather small.
On a family move on foot through the mountains of Georgia to their new home in town, George Absell got into a fight with his cousin Tom and pushed him off a cliff. Thinking he had died, Absell took off and made his way to another city.
He began to impersonate a woman, thinking he had killed his cousin and the police would be hunting for him. But actually, the cousin lived.
Assuming the name of Mariah Dempsey, Absell worked in a restaurant, as a chambermaid, nanny, and other jobs that brought him to Tampa where he married a man then left him after three months.
Eventually, Absell changed his name to Miss Ollie Brackett and wound up in Arcadia, then Punta Gorda. He, now a she, was a well-known prostitute throughout Florida.
Being a pioneer town of cowboys, and fishermen without women, prostitution was tolerated, and the city ordinance's $100 fine was seldom enforced, if at all.
At night, several houses in town would display a red light signaling they were open for business, but the most famous prostitute of all was Brackett, who would ride into town sidesaddle, on horseback.
She became very ill in 1894, and on her deathbed a doctor was summoned to examine her. It was discovered she had both male and female sex organs.
The founding editor of the Punta Gorda Herald, Robert Kirby Seward, was said to have been called as a coroner's witness. Seward published a story with the headline "Ninth wonder of the world."
Brackett/Absell was quietly buried in an unmarked grave in Indian Springs Cemetery, supposedly in the potter's field section.
(Resources: "Our Fascinating Past - Charlotte Harbor Early Years" by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland; "Ghost Stories of Punta Gorda" by Eve Sylvie Alexander; and "Big Six" by J.S. Geiger, published in 1901. The first two books are still in print and available at local bookstores and online.)
The whiskey bird and moonshine
Margaret Bogardus, president of the Punta Gorda Historical Society, moved to Charlotte County in 1959 and is a graduate of Charlotte High School.
She said the "whiskey bird" was trained by Henry Little, a former animal trainer, to walk downtown, signalling a shipment of alcohol had arrived.
A photo in Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland's book shows a sandhill crane walking in the street, that was, indeed, the whiskey bird.
Charlotte Harbor during Prohibition was the drop-off for Canadian "red whiskey" and scotch shipped from Bimini in the Bahamas.
Captain Black of Punta Gorda was an old bootleg rum-runner who came from a good family. Back then, bootlegging was the only way for many to make a living here, as Charlotte Harbor was the bootleg capitol of Florida for shipping booze to Detroit and Chicago.
Old-timers reminisced that when big schooners from Bimini came into the Harbor, local fishermen would steal aboard and help themselves to boxes of liquor they'd bring back to their fish houses.
Wildlife attacked locals
While we are familiar with the panther crossing signs in Florida, it is highly unlikely any of us will be attacked by them. In fact, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has gone on record to say the Florida panther hasn't attacked humans, although it alluded to 1800s accounts of such attacks in our state.
But perhaps decades ago, before development took over the panther's territory and their number was 95% higher than it is today, encounters did happen.
One woman - Henrietta Sloan in 1959 wrote a memoir about her aunt's panther attack in the 1920s.
Sloan's Aunt Mary Ann (Mollie) Williams went to the spring to get a bucket of water when a panther sprang from a tree onto her back. At the time, Williams ran a Punta Gorda rooming house.
The animal wrapped one foreleg around her neck and with the other leg clawed her on the shoulders and back. Screaming, her family came to her rescue, but she suffered from the wounds until her death.
Also in the memoir, Sloan wrote about Williams's daughter Emma being dragged off by a large panther when the young child awakened during the night to get a drink of water on the back porch.
Her screams brought her father to the scene, and the animal ran off. The next day, men with dogs tracked the panther which ran up a tree, and they killed it.
Sloan's memoir also included an incident in which a pack of wolves attacked a church campsite, ruining their dinner but hurting no one except for a calf the wolves killed.
Sloan herself was chased by a bear as a young girl, but her terrified screams brought her mother running and as she approached, the bear ran away.
She also told of two women on horseback going to see a sick friend, when a bull charged them. They ran the horse into the brush to protect it, but the bull attacked anyway and gored the horse to death.
Such was the life in early Charlotte County in its early years.
To learn more about our area's past, consider joining one of the local historical societies, going online to the county website's (charlottecountyfl.gov) Libraries and History department, the Punta Gorda History Center at 512 East Grace Street (puntagorda.pastperfectonline.com) or visiting local bookstores which sell numerous books about Punta Gorda, Charlotte County, and DeSoto County history.
