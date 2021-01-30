Although the Centers for Disease Control has issued guidelines pertaining to restaurants and social gatherings such as concerts, not all are adhering to the recommendations since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the state. Also, some business owners said in order to survive and pay their bills, they can't afford to reduce capacity.
The CDC advises everyone to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and when dining indoors (the highest risk factor) or outdoors, tables should be at least 6 feet apart.
The Daily Sun asked local businesses and governments what they are doing different during the pandemic.
Q: How has the pandemic changed the way you operate?
Concerts venues and restaurants:
Sun Events: On its website (sunevents.com), the company reveals both staff and audience members are temperature-checked and mask wearing is mandatory. A ticket-holder with a fever above 100.4 is denied entry, but their money is refunded.
Entry times are staggered; individuals or groups are directed to their seats, socially distanced from others. To avoid restroom lines, there's no intermission. Masks can be removed only when audience members are in their seats. Touchless hand-sanitizer stations are provided.
The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, director and COO Stephen Carter: Social distancing is practiced and patrons are required to wear masks in the theater. The shops are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the cafe remains closed. "There were staff layoffs; only eight employees remain," said Carter. He said the Cultural Center, a nonprofit organization, has had to dip into its savings accrued over the last 60 years.
More shows are planned, but there will be fewer tickets available; only 150-200 will be sold for the 500-seat capacity theater in order to practice social distancing, he said.
Twisted Fork, owner Bert Parsley: The restaurant also has a 24,000 covered entertainment pavilion, the Back Porch. But the pandemic delayed the restaurant and pavilion's opening originally slated for December 2019. It was rescheduled for March, but Twisted Fork didn't open until last Labor Day.
This had a tremendous financial impact, said Parsley, who had to sell his boat, two motorcycles and a Rolex watch in order to stay alive, he said.
"We opened at 50% capacity," said Parsley. "Because of pre-opening hype, we were doing pretty good before Gov. DeSantis took us to 100%."
When Twisted Fork did open, Parsley had 120 workers on the payroll and food and liquor bills that were staggering. Business has been steady, he said, adding it would be better if there was no pandemic and all snowbirds came back this season.
The pavilion is open on all sides, and the restaurant's six barn doors and front doors are often kept open, letting in fresh air. Parsley said although many don't wear masks as "they're ready for normalcy," extra cleaning and sanitizing goes on throughout the facility.
Visani Italian Steakhouse and Comedy Theater: Owner Eric Andreas said Visani was "somewhat back to normal," but he said he was mindful of trying to keep people safe.
"Right now, all staff are wearing masks." He said the club has no mandate for audience members, however. "We're not trying to force people to do anything," he said, adding that there are varying opinions. "We try to make everybody happy."
Although Visani practices social-distancing regarding seating, in some instances it is impossible. Tickets to see Damon Wayans, who is slated to perform Feb. 18-21, were "sold out last March," Andreas said. But in cases where someone does feel uncomfortable if it is a sold-out show, Andreas will refund the ticket price or give a gift card for a future performance.
He said since bigger celebrities charge more, he can't afford to limit seating for their performances. Like others, he said, "I have to pay the bills to stay open."
Englewoods on Dearborn Restaurant and Bar, Merrill Hollinger, owner: "I've been pretty lucky," she said. Her restaurant has an outside courtyard with seating up to 150. Everything is regularly sanitized; servers wear masks, and the staff's temperatures are taken at the door. She respects customers' comfort levels and will try to set them socially distanced from other indoor tables, if that is their request.
Downtown Gatorz Bar and Grill, Denise, manager: She said it is up to the server and customers whether or not they would wear a mask. "Some do and some don't," she said. Like other restaurants, business has been down during the pandemic. "Nothing's back to normal," she said.
Health
Department of Health, Sarasota County, spokesperson Steve Huard: Although the CDC has recommendations for operating bars and restaurants, "there are no directives." The health department does not contact trace a business if there is an outbreak of COVID-19, "but only the individual who is cased."
During the pandemic, the Florida Department of Health has had to hire contact tracers to investigate cases and interview people, Huard said.
His advice: "On the front end, wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands."
Government
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch: "Ever since this pandemic started, I thought it was appropriate to wear a mask." He said the benefits of doing so "far outweigh any inconvenience."
When asked why the county didn't impose an ordinance requiring mask-wearing, Deutsch said the Commission "talked about it at one point." He said the numbers are now trending down, and added, "The reality is we have 340 million experts on the virus."
Mask-wearing is supported in the county building, but it is not enforced, he said.
City of Punta Gorda, Melissa Reichert, spokesperson: Anyone wanting to stage an event in the city has to file an event safety plan with the zoning department.
Among the requirements for an outdoor event are "safe social distancing and having hand sanitizer available," she said.
For indoor events, the mask ordinance would have to be followed; private venues are not subject to the city's ordinance and they are not enforceable.
