Quilters

On Feb. 14 the quilters from Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda delivered 114 quilts for distribution by Lutheran World Relief. Pictured with some of the quilts are, from left, Ellen Jodway, Karen Lorrell, Sandy Heckley, Marian Dick, Dorothy Loest, Nancy Winkelmann and Edna Smith. Edna also represents Shell Creek RV Resort quilters, who make our quilt tops.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
