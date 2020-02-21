On Feb. 14 the quilters from Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda delivered 114 quilts for distribution by Lutheran World Relief. Pictured with some of the quilts are, from left, Ellen Jodway, Karen Lorrell, Sandy Heckley, Marian Dick, Dorothy Loest, Nancy Winkelmann and Edna Smith. Edna also represents Shell Creek RV Resort quilters, who make our quilt tops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.