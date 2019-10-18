Cheryl Berlon a Punta Gorda resident, sponsored a fundraiser for Chef Jose Andres with World Central Kitchen last month to help feed the people of the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Many local residents attended and $26,000 was raised to provide needed food. Helen Cavanaugh and Berlon are pictured at the event. For more information on World Central Kitchen, which has been helping to prepare 20,000 meals per day in its Freeport Kitchen, visit www.facebook.com/WorldCentralKitchen/
