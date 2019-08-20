While the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays are both in the playoff hunt for Major League Baseball, the region is already looking forward to next year.
Atlanta is leading the NL East division, and the Rays are currently holding an AL wild card spot.
But when all this ends, a new spring training season awaits.
And you won't have to travel far for those spring games between the Braves and Rays next year. Major League Baseball released the 2020 schedules this week, featuring four matchups between the two teams that now have spring homes in Port Charlotte and North Port.
The Atlanta Braves will play their first full spring training season this coming year at CoolToday Park in North Port. The team held one game there this year on March 24 after moving from the Orlando area.
To kick off, on Feb. 22, 2020, the Rays face the current defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox away; and the Braves play the Baltimore Orioles at home.
The Red Sox will visit North Port to play the Braves on March 6.
The Rays are set to play 32 Spring Training games, and the Braves are on for 33 overall.
Rays are set host 16 games in Port Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Braves will play 17 games in North Port.
The Rays spring training schedule can be found here. The Rays' is here.
Attendance and economic impact
It's about more than just baseball.
North Port Economic Development Marketing and Business Development Specialist Sondra Guffey says spring training will be an opportunity to showcase the area.
"It helps build us as a sports tourism destination," Guffey said.
Another component of CoolToday park coming to the area is the new hotel in North Port. Currently a Hampton Inn is under construction off Tuscola, but Guffey doesn't think that will be completed in time for spring training.
A second site in the West Villages is zoned for a hotel, but there are no plans for that yet. There are also hotels in Venice and Port Charlotte.
During its 30-year contract, CoolToday is expected to bring in $1.7 billion in economic impact to the area. The City of North Port could not immediately provide a clear projection of the economic impact within the first year
"Sports events in our region contributed to more than $97 million in economic impact for Sarasota County in fiscal year 2018," Shelby Connett, director of sports at Visit Sarasota, said in a statement. "These events include youth and amateur tournaments, championships and competitions, but do not include professional sports (i.e. Spring Training)."
Based on that alone, the impact likely clears $100 million when it comes to adding in the Braves and Baltimore Orioles who play spring training in Sarasota.
In Port Charlotte, meanwhile, attendance and spending were down for the second year in a row for the last Rays spring training season at Charlotte Sports Park.
The Rays did not make it to the playoffs last year. Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason noted earlier this year: "Winning solves all the woes of attendance."
"Overall, live sporting events are down," said Charlotte County's tourism director, Wendie Vestfall, recently. "There are so many things that are wanting our attention. Everybody has to re-imagine how they go after a new audience."
Rays attendance dropped 4% from 2018 to 2019 with 67,001 attending 16 games in 2019 compared to 69,731 attending 15 games in 2018. That's according to annual economic impact studies commissioned by Charlotte County each year.
Economic impact dropped by 4.5% between 2018 and 2019 after dropping 11% from 2017. The report estimated the overall economic impact of the games by adding amounts spent by overnight visitors and by daytrippers. For 2019, that was $13,885,000.
- Staff Writer Alexandra Herrera, Tampa Bay Times and WINK News contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.