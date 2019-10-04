PORT CHARLOTTE — Even though the attendance was slim Wednesday night at Charlotte Sports Park for a Rays watch party, the support was still strong.
One section of the stands was open with about 50 fans who sat to watch the game on the park’s big screen for the free public event at the Rays’ Spring Training home.
Ultimately, the Rays beat the A’s by a score of 5-to-1 in the AL wild-card game Wednesday.
Some supporters left the game mid-way through, and about 20 people also sat on the field for a while to watch.
Next, the Rays left for Houston to face the MLB-best Astros. They play today at 2:05 p.m.
