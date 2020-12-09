Charlotte Sports Park

Charlotte Sports Park will no longer be hosting the Rays' high-A affiliate.

 Sun File Photo by Tom O’Neill

The Charlotte Stone Crabs will no longer be an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, possibly leaving the area without a minor league team.

The Rays are expected to make an announcement this afternoon naming their minor league affiliates and Charlotte will not be on the list.

The change will not effect the Rays' spring training plans. They will continue to train in Port Charlotte.

It remains to be seen whether the Stone Crabs ownership would be able to strike a deal with another organization at this late date.

The Stone Crabs have been the Rays' high-A affiliate since 2007.

Stone Crabs general manager Jeff Cook could not be immediately reached for comment.


