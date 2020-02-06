With only five weeks to go, our representatives have been busy trying to get their respective bills through the various hoops and hurdles it takes to become laws.
The state's 2020 session began just a little over three weeks ago, Jan. 14.
Our state representatives — Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow), Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte) and Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota) — filed 123 bills this session, a majority from Gruters with 47 bills.
As of Friday, none of these bills have passed through a chamber.
So far, two bills have passed through the Senate and are slated to go to the House next. Both were filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), one, SB 404, requiring minors to get written consent from their parents or legal guardians to get an abortion, and another, SB 406, providing a public records exemption for information identifying a minor that petitions to waive a parent's consent of an abortion.
Thirteen bills have also passed both chambers. Four of these are statute bills, while eight have already been adopted. One, SB 476, passed in the House Wednesday, and would prevent condo, cooperative and homeowners' associations to not prohibit law enforcement officers from parking their vehicles in certain areas. This bill will then make its way to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk after the session ends March 13.
Come November, you will be able to vote for whether some of these representatives keep their seats in Tallahassee. Gruters, Grant and Buchanan are up for reelection. As of Friday, Gruters and Buchanan are running unopposed, and Grant has a Democrat opponent, David Jones, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Albritton is up for reelection in 2022.
Here's what each of our representatives are working on, what they think will make it to the Governor's desk, and what might need a little extra push:
Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
Which of your bills do you think are likely to go to DeSantis' desk?
Gruters filed 47 bills, and is confident 15 to 20 are possibilities to become laws as they work through the committee process.
His two top priorities are SB 1216, which would limit terms for school board members, and SB 664, which would require employers to register with the E-Verify system to verify employment eligibility of new employees.
The first suggests that school board members limit their terms to eight consecutive years. The Florida Constitution currently limits state senators, representatives, cabinet members, U.S. representatives and senators from Florida and the governor to eight-year term limits.
If passed by a three-fifths vote in each chamber, this term limit bill will be on the ballot in November for the public to vote on.
Gruters is also working with Sen. Tom Lee (R-Thonotosassa) for SB 664 "to pass the strongest possible version of E-Verify," he said.
Along with verifying employment eligibility, this bill would require the Department of Economic Opportunity to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies of certain violations.
Are there any bills you are pushing harder for?
Gruters' e-Fairness bill, SB 126, is one of his most important priorities.
If passed, internet sales would be subject to the same taxation and regulations as brick and mortar stores.
"It's about fairness," Gruters said. "We should do all we can to level the playing field for our local retailers against foreign and out of state companies undercutting them."
This would apply to any retailers conducting 200 or more sales or having sales exceed $100,000 delivered within the state.
Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)
Which of your bills do you think are likely to go to DeSantis' desk?
Albritton hopes up to 10 of his 38 bills have a shot of becoming laws.
His water reuse bill, or SB 1656, is gaining "a huge amount of support," he said.
The bill would prohibit domestic wastewater treatment facilities from disposing of effluent, reclaimed water, or sewage, while also establishing groundwater and surface water protections for reuse projects.
In the bill, it states Floridians used nearly 6.5 billion gallons of water per day. Around 75% of the state's water supply comes from groundwater and "the availability of additional fresh groundwater has become limited," the bill states. "The reuse of water is a critical component of meeting this state's existing and future water supply needs."
Albritton also has two bills that deal with elderly care.
The first, SB 1544, would require aging resource personnel to annually re-screen individuals with high priority scores for the statewide waiting list for home and community-based services, or the Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program.
The second, SB 1676, deals with direct care workers. This would allow home health aides to give their patient medication, or do any task if told to do so by a registered nurse, if they have been trained properly. It also establishes standards and procedures that a home health aide must follow when administering medication to a patient.
AHCA, or the Agency for Health Care Administration, will also establish the Excellence in Home Health Program under this bill in order to award designations to home health agencies that meet specific criteria, such as patient satisfaction, patient improvement in daily living activities, quality of employee training and patients requiring emergency care for wound infections.
AHCA will be required to annually evaluate these home health agencies seeking program designation.
"These will give some flexibility to our caregivers, plus more accountability," Albritton said.
Are there any bills you are pushing harder for?
Along with his elder care and water bills, Albritton thinks he has a strong shot for these additional bills:
- SB 1042, "Aquatic Preserves" creates the Nature Coast Aquatic preserve, 400,000 acres of seagrass habitat within Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.
- SB 1166, "Broadband Internet Service" would implement broadband infrastructure projects in rural areas to make sure more Floridians are connected.
- SB 1260, "Florida Space Exploration Monument" would establish a monument commemorating Florida's rich history with space exploration at the State Capitol. The Department of Management Services will have a contest for people to submit designs for the monument.
- SB 1276, "Department of Citrus" would establish the Friends of Florida Citrus Program.
Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte)
Which of your bills do you think are likely to go to DeSantis' desk?
There are three bills Grant feels confident will make it to the Governor's desk, and hopefully, to Grant, have his signature.
Two that Grant is particularly proud of are his substance abuse and mental health bill and his assisted living bill.
HB 1071, his substance abuse and mental health bill, adds two community action teams, one in Charlotte County and one for Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties, as well as excludes dementia and traumatic brain injury from the state's definition of mental illness.
This would also require court-appointed forensic evaluators to take continuing education courses every three years, with topics including evaluation requirements, alternatives to maximum security treatment facilities and trends and concerns related to forensic commitments in the state.
Some of the recommendations in that bill came directly from the Department of Children and Families, Grant said.
"We're trying to implement those reforms to make the system more fair and equitable across the state," he said.
Grant's assisted living facility bill, or HB 767, revises requirements and standards for assisted living facility licenses and inspections. It would require AHCA to conduct full inspections to review key quality-of-care standards for a facility, and would allow these facilities to admit residents that require devices, 24-hour nursing care, hospice services and patients who are bedridden.
"(This) will make it easier and better for people living in those facilities," Grant said. "In the long term, it will help people save money and stay out of nursing homes and live more independently."
"All of the bills I think ave some positive impact moving forward," he continued. "Are they going to be dramatically changed? No, but in small little ways they're going to make their lives better."
Are there any bills you are pushing harder for?
The only bill "with a hiccup" might be HB 3, Grant said, his preemption bill. This would prohibit local governments from imposing certain occupational licenses, such as for painters and tile-pavers, and instead have this licensing determined by the state if the license is deemed necessary to public health and safety.
The bill passed in the House last year, but died in the Senate Community Affairs committee.
Many of the bills filed this year by representatives were repeats from last year, Grant said.
"A lot of people have a better understanding of them" this time around, he said.
Rep. Jamees Buchanan (R-Sarasota)
Which of your bills do you think are likely to go to DeSantis' desk?
As of Thursday, Buchanan had five bills that are past their first readings.
One he is most excited about is his foster waivers bill, or HB 853. This would provide foster families and kinship caregivers annual passes to Florida's state parks.
The bill idea came directly from the Grandparents Coalition, Buchanan said.
This group of grandparents, many on fixed incomes, "discussed their need for entertainment beyond the living room for the grandchildren in their care," Buchanan said. "This expansion of the statute would open up our state parks to over 21,500 families and groups."
Another bill going pretty far is a local bill, HB 617, providing property owners in the Holiday Park district in North Port the ability to enforce deed restrictions. Buchanan said the Sarasota delegation has unanimously supported the bill, and will be rolled into a local bill package.
Are there any bills you are pushing harder for?
Along with his local appropriation bills, some for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee campus, one for Sarasota County Schools and another for Mote Marine Laboratory, Buchanan is cosponsoring seven bills he is proud of:
- HB 171, "Post-secondary Education for Certain Military Personnel" would require Board of Governors and the State Board of Education to create a uniform process to award post-secondary credit and hours for service members and veterans.
- HB 265, "Abortion" is the House-companion to SB 404 which would require physicians to receive written consent from a parent or guardian for a minor terminating a pregnancy.
- HB 401, "Shark Fins" would prohibit the importation, exportation and sale of shark fins.
- HB 621, "Animal Cruelty" would require veterinarians to report suspected animal cruelty.
- HB 1059, "Parental Rights" for a minor's education, upbringing and healthcare.
- HB 1149, "Local Government Fiscal Transparency" would require local governments to post voting record and property tax information online as well as public notices before tax increases.
- HB 4333, "The Florida Center for Early Childhood" is an appropriation request of $320,000 for an early childhood court.
