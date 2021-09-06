There is no end in sight for the robust real estate market in Charlotte County and the surrounding area, according to the president of the local Realtors association.
"We're still getting bidding wars on desirable property," said Bill Dryburgh, who heads Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-Desoto.
He cited one recent transaction: "A lot at the end of Punta Gorda Isles off Marion Avenue sold for $1.1 million, and that was just for dirt."
Alluding to a slight slowdown in new sales in July from June, Dryburgh attributed it to the season.
Looking at real estate sales and inventory statistics, sales of single-family homes were more profitable than in June.
The statistics also reveal there is less inventory, plus homes are selling faster.
Single-family homes in Charlotte County
Although fewer homes — 572 — were sold in July versus June, the average sale price was higher — $404,044 compared to $374,504 in June. Prices were up 34.9% from July 2020.
Also, dollar volume of $231.1 million was up 32.8% from a year ago, and higher than June's $219.5 million.
For the fifth straight month, houses sold at 100% of the original listed price, and the median time to contract was just seven days compared to 58 days in July 2020.
The time to sale was 53 days, down 49% from a year ago when the median time to sale was 104 days.
There were 578 homes in inventory versus 525 in June, down 47.3% from a year ago.
Also, there was only a 1.1 month supply of single-family homes in July, down 59.3% from July 2020.
There were 19 homes which sold for $1 million or more, and 58 garnering $600,000 to $999,999 in July.
"We are still seeing buyers with cash in hand who want a certain home on the water," Dryburgh said.
According to Dryburgh, gone are the days when a would-be buyer makes a counter-offer.
He recalled one recent transaction in which an interested party made a counter-offer. The house was listed for $700,000, and the buyer said he wanted to offer $650,000.
"A buyer usually looks at two to three houses," he said.
When the prospective buyer returned to the seller of the $700,000 home with his $650,000 offer, he learned the seller already had gotten two bids exceeding the listing price, Dryburgh said.
Townhomes and condos
Like single-family homes, townhomes and condos were getting 100% of the original listing price in July. This was the third month in a row where the selling price was at or exceeded the listing price.
Like single-family homes, the number of closed sales was down a tad from June — 107 versus 138, but it was still 9.2% above sales a year ago.
The average sale price of $253,687 was down from $260,986 in June, but still up 24.4% from a year ago.
The time to sale was 46 days, down from 51 days in June. In July 2020 the time to sale was over three months — 102 days.
New listings were up in July — 121 against 99 in June, and 90 a year ago, showing a 34.4% increase.
In an earlier interview Dryburgh, whose association represents some 1,400 Realtors, said many are selling now because they are taking advantage of the market's higher prices.
Inventory supply was less than one month — 0.7, up a bit from 0.6 in June, but down 85.7% in July 2020.
Looking ahead
Dryburgh said people are still buying in Charlotte County after looking at homes in Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Naples.
"They chose Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte because of less traffic and a low crime rate."
He said while the rest of the country's real estate markets might be experiencing a slowdown, he doesn't think it will happen here. He said it is not unusual for buyers to purchase two or three adjoining properties and even knock down structures to build big homes.
"Sunseeker and Kingsway (Golf and Country Club's improvements) are getting a lot of attention, and it's all looking good from all directions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.