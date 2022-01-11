For the ninth consecutive month in November, the median price of single-family homes sold in Charlotte County was 100% of the original listed price.
The trend continued in the townhome/condo market, where units for the past seven months were getting 100% of the original listed price.
And then there were exceptions: some were selling for above the listed price.
“People want to live on or near the water,” said Bill Dryburgh, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.”
He said there are “lots of survey stakes on vacant land — it’s staggering; there aren’t too many vacant lots left on the water.”
And it wasn’t just new or newer homes commanding high prices; he said older homes built along West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda were seeing high sale prices as well.
“On this side of the state, there appears to be no slowdowns,” Dryburgh said. “We have a very low crime rate and good infrastructure.”
The demand shows up in inventory figures; in November inventory stood at only 1.1 months for single-family homes, and townhomes and condos had just a half month of inventory available.
Whatever goes on the market is purchased quickly; the median time to sale for single-family homes in November was 51 days versus 65 days a year ago, and little-changed from 52 days in October.
The median time to contract was just eight days; in October it was 10 days and last year the timeframe was 18 days.
The situation was similar in townhome/condo transactions in November when the median time to contract was six days — the same it was in October, versus 40 days in November 2020.
The median time to sale was up slightly in November, at 50 days, up from 45 days in October, but lower than 80 days in November 2020.
The average selling price was higher in November. Single-family homes were getting $385,983 on the average compared to $380,249 in October, and $326,160 in November 2020.
This reflects an 18.3% increase over the previous year.
Townhomes and condos were selling for an average of $290,674, which was down slightly from October’s $296,443, but up from November 2020’s $268,704.
In November, townhome and condos prices were up 8.2% year over year.
That month there were 593 active listings for single-family homes and 71 active listings for townhomes and condos.
Dryburgh said when some 3,500 to 4,000 homes are built south on Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda, along with others near Tuckers Grade and Jones Loop Road in the next couple of years, “the city of Punta Gorda will be changed.”
He said that rather than going south into Lee County, those in outlying developments will be coming into the city, which will change its dynamics, as it will be the hub for many neighborhoods.
Dryburgh said that going into the new year, the strong sellers’ market is expected to continue.
