Looking to sell a home? Now is the time, according to local Realtors and the latest home sale data.
But if you’re downsizing and going to buy in the area, find something first before listing your home, advised Bill Dryburgh, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, representing more than 1,400 Realtors, because things are selling quickly, and the “sellers” market is not expected to change for awhile, he told The Daily Sun.
“The week before last we had a Zoom meeting with economists out of D.C.; all three of them think things are going to run (this way) for the next two to three years,” Dryburgh said.
He said, “We’re seeing it now; people are coming from New York, New Jersey, California and Pennsylvania to avoid high taxes.” A large number of new buyers are coming to our region for the sunshine and lower cost of living, Dryburgh added.
In addition, his fellow Realtors are seeing “bidding wars; every week I get calls from an agent or two who’s fairly new and asks, how do I handle multiple offers?”
Also, vacant lots in Port Charlotte, of which there are many, are garnering more interest.
“I had a lot listed in Port Charlotte for a long time, and recently got three calls about it in the same day,” Dryburgh said.
The numbers speak for themselves; the median prices of single-family homes and condos and townhomes in Charlotte County are up again from December and the prior year, while inventory levels continue to shrink. And sellers are getting close to 100% of their asking price in some instances.
In January, the median price of single-family houses in Charlotte County was $275,000, up 14.6%, while the average price was $344,896, up 16.2%. By comparison, in January 2020 the median price was $240,000 while the average price was $296,745.
Meanwhile, inventory levels for single-family homes continued to shrink last month. There was just a 1.5 month supply, down 63.4% year over year, compared with last January that had a 4.1 month supply. Year to date, inventory is down 51.2% for single family homes.
Due to demand exceeding supply, sellers are getting close to their asking price. In January, the median selling price was 98.3% of the original listing price, or up 2%. This was compared to January 2020 when the median selling price was 96.4% of the listing price. In December 2020, the median selling price was little-changed from January 2021, at 98.2% of the original listing price.
The median price for condos and townhomes in Charlotte County was $195,000, up 5.4%, while the average price was $239,406, up 10%. By comparison, in January 2020 the median price was $185,000 while the average price was $217,659.
Inventory levels for condos and townhomes also continued to shrink in January. There was a 2.7 month supply, down 43.8% year over year, compared with last January that had a 4.8-month supply. Year to date, inventory is down 37.5%.
Due to demand exceeding supply, condo and townhome sellers are getting close to their asking price. The median selling price in January was 96.4% of the original listing price, up 1.5%. This held steady from December 2020. But in January 2020, the median selling price was 95% of the original listing price.
