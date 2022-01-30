The sellers’ market continued throughout December, and inventory for single family houses, townhomes, and condos remained low, prices were higher, and many buyers paid cash for their transactions.
“We have an abundance of cash offers,” said Brian Helgemo, who a real estate agent and with his wife and partner Bonnie heads the Helgemo Team at Compass in Punta Gorda.
“Buyers are coming from all over the place,” he said, adding that unlike the past when many buyers were from the Midwest, “buyers from out West — California and Texas — are coming here in droves.”
He pointed out the difference between buyers in this market and those in past markets: “they are not necessarily interested in investing; they truly want to live here.”
He said a number of buyers are also from the Northeast.
The numbers speak for themselves: The average selling price of a single family house in Charlotte County was $435,988 in December, up 39% from December 2021, and higher than November’s average selling price of $385,983.
The trend was seen in sales of townhomes and condos. In December the average selling price was $320,268, up 39.3% from the previous year and higher than November’s average selling price of $290,674.
The percentage of those who paid cash for houses was up 16.3% in December from the previous year, but the percentage of those who paid cash for townhomes and condos was down 12.5% in December. However, prices were higher.
Inventory was low in December; there was a one-month inventory supply of houses in December, and a 0.6 month supply for townhomes and condos.
Demand and low supplies kept driving prices higher, and for the tenth consecutive month the median percentage of the listed price received was 100%, while the percentage for townhomes and condos stood at 100% in December for the eighth consecutive month.
“Demand is as high as I’ve ever seen it,” said Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.
She said she hasn’t seen any changes in the market since last year, and that demand is high throughout Florida.
But compared with the Sarasota and Fort Myers markets, housing prices in Charlotte County, North Port and DeSoto County are lower, she pointed out, while the quality of life “is exceptional.” She said, “We get more bang for the buck” in Charlotte and DeSoto counties and southern Sarasota County, which includes North Port.
The average selling time for single family homes in December was 53 days, meaning that from the time the contract was signed, the seller would have under two months before the closing. The time was down 23.2% from a year ago.
The median time to sale for townhome and condos was even shorter — 44 days.
And interested parties were signing contracts in shorter periods of time as well. The median time to contract for houses was 11 days and nine days for condos and townhomes.
Neuhofer said the current influx of new home buyers to Southwest Florida shouldn’t be surprising.
“We’ve got so much to offer; we’ve very vibrant, energetic and welcoming, and we’re open for business.”
