Realizing a worthy ideal

From her childhood in Honduras to her successful business career as owner of Granny Nannies in Port Charlotte, the trick for Rosa Benghtt always has been to learn what she can and then apply that knowledge to the task at hand.
“Success,” she wrote in an email, “is the progressive realization of a worthy ideal.”
Granny Nannies in Port Charlotte, a non-medical, home health-care service, is Rosa’s realization. It has been operating for 11 years now, providing pretty much everything except nursing care to anyone who needs it. It has between 80 and 100 clients, and an equal number of health-care professionals helping them.
Rosa, a divorced mother of three and a Punta Gorda Isles resident, is the reason for the success.
“People always tell me, ‘You have a successful business. How are you doing this?’,” she wrote. “My secret that keeps me going is this quote: ‘The opposite of success is conformity, and I’m not conforming, I’m not settling down in this business.’”
Benghtt, 54, grew up in Honduras.
“Honduras is very poor,” Benghtt recalled. “I wasn’t in a rich family. My mom raised us all by herself. My dream was to be better than what I was seeing there. I wanted to speak English.”
So, she learned it. The knowledge came in handy.
After high school, she moved to Belize and studied accounting at St. John College. In 1988, she returned to Honduras and went to work for the U.S. Embassy at JTF-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base as a bilingual secretary in the logistics department.
She came to the United States in 1991, landing in Long Island. She worked a series of jobs and “I ended up in a hospital.”
She was a patient care technician in the emergency room of Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and it was there she began gaining the knowledge in senior care that she would put to use with Granny Nannies. She also was caregiver to her mother during the last three years of her life. She died in 2015.
After the family moved to Florida, Rosa was studying nursing in Clermont when she decided to apply for a Granny Nannies franchise. She was offered three locations: Tallahassee, Gainesville and Charlotte-DeSoto. She chose the latter because of demographics, but still commuted the 2 ½ hours from Clermont for a time between 2007 and 2008.
She was divorced in 2005.
“I got interested,” she said. “I got experience, but what got me was taking care of my mom as well as my kids. That’s what got me into health care.”
Rosa emphasizes that while Granny Nannies is a franchise, she built the business herself. No corporate types swooped in to help her.
“They gave me the tools,” she said, “but it was up to me how to handle them. I came here not knowing anybody.”
But she came here knowing this was the right place.
“The town is beautiful. It’s a perfect place to raise a family,” Rosa said.
Rosa is hands-on in the community, supporting C.A.R.E. and OCEAN, and serving as an active member of the Punta Gorda Rotary.
“My goal,” she wrote in the email “was to create a company that serves the community, and at the same time take care of my mother and my three children.”
Someone less grounded might not have been able to perform that balancing act. But Rosa learned the trick and applied it.
Now she stands straight and tall.
