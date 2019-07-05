By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Two land deals for the emerging Sunseeker Resort are mentioned in criminal cases against an accused Ponzi scheme duo, court records show.
The State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit announced the arrests of Joseph Charde, 72, of Lee County, and Allen Duquet, 68, of Collier County. The two men are accused of running a Ponzi scheme that accumulated millions of dollars from more than 26 victims.
Specifically, Sunseeker Resort was one of the eight victims Duquet presented sales contracts to for residential or commercial properties. He surrounded these transactions with a “web of lies” and “downright just stole their approximate $3.8 million,” the investigation states.
Duquet was previously arrested in January after being accused of stealing $400,000 from a negotiated deal in April 2017 of Seahorse Marina to Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resort.
This separate incident started also in 2017, when John Redmond, the president of Allegiant Travel Company, needed 20 acres to build Sunseeker Resort.
Redmond was contacted by Duquet regarding nine properties owned by Josef Magdalener and Otto Schmalz.
Duquet then negotiated a deal as a Realtor for Oneir Sales and Rentals, the company owned by Duquet and Charde. Redmond made a deposit of $1.02 million made payable to the company, according to the investigation.
The property was set to close Jan. 9, 2018, but it was discovered the deposit had never been placed into escrow and was missing.
As a result, Duquet had to frantically scramble, “victimizing other clients, in order to recover the money he stole to close this deal,” the investigation states.
At the time of closing, Duquet was $700,000 short.
An arrangement was made to have Schmalz pay his full percentage from the sale, and Magdalener agreed to defer Duquet paying back the $700,000 he’d stolen. The investigation stated Magdalener needed the money he received at closing and was “forced to accept this deal in order for everything to move forward.”
Duquet never paid back the $700,000 he stole during this transaction, according to the court record.
“As soon as we became aware of Allen Duquet’s questionable activities, we immediately notified local authorities and became part of the active investigation,” said Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Sonya Padgett. “We continue to participate in that investigation and look forward to justice being served, and victims receiving restitution.”
Magdalener and Schmalz were sold the properties from Duquet several years prior. Magdalener was also a co-owner of the Tiki Bar in Port Charlotte, which is now a Sunseeker property owned by Redmond, according to court documents.
Duquet was being held at the Charlotte County Jail Friday with a bond of $300,000. Charde was being held at Collier County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.