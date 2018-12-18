Teddy Inc is a new store in Port Charlotte specializing in engraving and monogramming. Whether it’s for other businesses, sports teams or personal memories, owner Brenda Anderson explained they are like memory makers.
Q.) When did you open your business?
A.) We just opened two months ago.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) It’s just me.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) Embroidering uniforms, personalizing of trophies, logo T-shirts, and dog tags.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) The build out was quite challenging.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) We are a very personal business. In our day and age when we are very impersonal, the product we provide is very personal. It is recognition of something special.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Get a lot of sleep! Running your own business is tiring. The cost of the equipment was a challenge so have enough capital. Do your research and learn your product.
Q.) What does the future hold for your business?
A.) We are going to carry a line of medical uniforms that are very stylish and not like the old ones.
